Summer Snacks: Easy dishes you can make with curd this season

Summer is here and it is time to savour the yummy bowl of dahi. If you are bored of having dahi in the same way, then here's how you can eat by using it in different types of snacks.

Summer is here. Summer is one of the most disliked seasons by everyone. And as the temperature soars, we love to have something cold that cools our body. Cooling drinks and food items suddenly take a front seat and having plain curd or raita with every meal also becomes a compulsion. Curd not only has a refreshing effect, but it is also one of the best foods to have in summer. It not only acts as a cooling agent but also has multiple other health benefits.

Curd is a prebiotic food that improves digestion and makes our gut strong. It is packed with nutrients like calcium, vitamin B2, proteins, etc. making it a nutrient-rich food. And when it comes to consuming curd, we usually have it in the form of raita, however, some snacks can also be made using curd. If you love curd and don't mind experimenting with it, then here are some snacks that you can make with curd.

Here are some snacks you can make with curd.

Dahi Bhalla:

It is one of the most popular north Indian street foods of India and can be easily made at home using curd. Take some deep-fried and water-soaked urad dal bhallas and add them in the sweetened curd, garnish with some spices, pomegranate seeds and eat them without any further delay. Check out the recipe here.

Spicy Dahi Tadka:

If you want to have something cold and spicy at the same time, then this dish should be your pick. Chop a few onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and toss them in butter with some hot spices. Once that's done, pour it over chilled dahi to make a tantalising snack. Check out the recipe here.

Bread Dahi Vada:

If you're bored eating the same old dahi vada, then twist it by adding some bread crumbs and paneer to it. Fry them and soak them in a pool of curd and sprinkle some spices and enjoy this evening snack. Check out the recipe here.

Dahi Pakodi:

Again a famous North Indian dish, make the pakodi with the moong dal and coat it with lots of dahi, which is spiced with some Indian spices. Check out the recipe here.

Kurkuri Dahi:

If you love spicy food, then this one's for you. Make some kebabs using hung curd and some spices. Pair it with mint chutney and eat it with your fam. Check out the recipe here.

