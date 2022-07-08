6 Best sun hats to beat the heat in style

The sweltering heat out there can be a bit harsh on your skin, especially when you are intended to take your daily dose of vitamin D or spend time romping on the beach. Whatever the reason, if you are heading out for a day in the sun, make sure to put on sunscreen, the first line of defense against the sun, and wear a sun hat for some extra protection. Sun hats create a shady area that helps you enjoy the time outdoors without discomfort. Plus, they look incredibly cool and certainly make a style statement. We have rounded up a list of gorgeous sun hats, that surely deserves a place in your wardrobe. So, without any further ado, go and pick your favorite, and if you can't just get your hands on all of them!

Here are the 6 best sun hats that we have shortlisted for you.

Keep scrolling to find the one you need.

1. Verabella Sun Hats for Women UPF 50+

Nothing says vacation like a beach straw hat! This hat is lightweight and looks utterly cute thanks to the flirty and feminine bow detail that it features. It is made of durable, paper straw material. This hat comes with UPF 50+ sun protection and a detachable chin strap to hold it in place on those windy days.

Price:$22.09

2. Toppers Womens Mens Sun Hat Rollable UPF 50+

Be it sun, rain or wind, this hat can withstand anything! While traditional hats, provide sun protection by covering the eyes and face, this one goes a step further and covers the nape of the neck too. The waterproof hat is easy to fold, portable and makes for a perfect choice for those getaways.

Price:$22.99

3. Adidas Women's Color Wash Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are all the rage now! And this color wash hat can be a great way of slipping into the trend. The women's bucket hat is made of 100 percent, super-soft cotton and thus is quite comfortable to wear.

Price: $27.16

4. San Diego Hat Company Women's Cotton Crochet Hat

Got a casual brunch date with friends? Wear this pretty crochet to stand out! It is adorned with stylish, scalloped details. And can give you the ultimate protection from the sun. Don't you worry it won't blow away with the wind as it is made from a tightly crocheted weave to sit perfectly on your head.

Price:$24.02

5. Oversized Beach Straw Hats for Women

For those who require some extra sun protection, then, this oversized, beach straw hat just fits the bill. It comes with a wide brim and UPF 50+ sun protection. Don't forget to take it along on a beach vacation! It restores into shape quickly after folding. In addition to that, you can roll up the brims for greater convenience.

Price:$47.99

6. Hurley Women's Curved Baseball Cap

A floral baseball cap will keep you comfortable all day long right from your morning jog to your summer BBQ party with friends. It comes with a snap closure for greater comfort and looks incredibly cool. The sun hat features a lightweight, breathable brim that helps to shield your eyes and makes you feel relaxed during the day in the sun. Just the hat you can wear in all seasons.

Price:$24.99

Sun hats help to shield from the harmful sun rays while keeping up with the style quotient.

