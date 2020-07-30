Sunbathing in Goa to Cuddling in Switzerland: THESE 5 cities will revive your travel goals for 2021

From the mighty snow-capped mountains in Switzerland to Big Ben in London, we bring you the top 5 location from all over the globe that are the perfect for chilling with your loved ones post lockdown.

Are you a globetrotter and a travel junkie? If you shouted a yes, then you are on the right article. The whole wide world is full of beautiful places and experiences that you could travel for ages and still feel like you have missed something.

The below list combines breezy beaches and snow-capped mountains. From the spellbinding iron spire of the Eiffel Tower piercing through the skyline to the heights of Mount Jungfraujoch, here are the 5 best cities to spend your travel dollars in 2021.

1. Goa, India

Known as the paradise for people who love beaches, Goa is one of the best laid-back vacation destinations amongst India. Goa is famous for its palm tree-fringed beaches, vibrant culture, high end party clubs and water sports such as snorkeling, surfing, scuba diving and jet skiing. This party hub of India also offers a plethora of architectural churches which showcases the Portuguese culture.

2. Zurich, Switzerland

Famous for its mighty snow-capped mountains, chocolate, cuckoo clocks and yodeling, Zurich is the largest city of Switzerland. Zurich is abuzz with bustle round the clock with its innumerable events, museums, food festival and vibrant nightlife. As the water combines urban hustle bustle with nature, Zurich is one of the best destinations to relax.

3. Paris, France

Bonjour! This city of love, wine and vintage cafés doesn’t need any introduction. The dream destination Paris is known for its culture, food, class and elegance. From magnificent Louvre museum to regal Notre Dame cathedral and Disneyland, Paris is a beautiful place to visit.

4. Melbourne, Australia

The coffee capital of the world, Melbourne is known for its cultural diversity, gorgeous street art. Famous for the lush green parks and mountain ranges where you can enjoy Australian nature at its finest has been repeatedly voted as the world’s most livable city.

5. London, United Kingdom

Standing on the Thames River, London is one the most populous city of Great Britain. The capital of England is one of the most significant tourist destinations in the entire world. London has numerous attractions including great architecture and heritage.

