Sunday Reads: 5 Books on baking to master your pastry making skills

Do you call yourself a baking beginner? Here are 5 books on baking that are going to help you get started with baking essentials and master your choux pastry.

Consider yourself a professional baker after you’ve gone through these books that are based on baking techniques, baking recipes and more. Get inspired to bake a cake, a choux pastry or a cheesecake by looking up multiple baking recipes through these help books.

Today, we are here to guide you through the art of baking and inspire you to wear your apron and make productive use of your days in the pandemic at home. Consider these books your baking bible and learn a lot about baking technique, recipes from the most acclaimed food writers and chefs. Whether it is a simple sponge cake, muffin or bread, here are 5 books you need to know on baking:

How to be a Domestic Goddess

By Nigella Lawson

Nigella Lawson’s how to be a domestic goddess is a book that provides insight not only on baking but also on how to be productive in the kitchen. Taking the useful time and enjoying it by producing food that comes straight from the heart.

The Baking Bible

By Rose Levy Beranbaum

This one is the latest and one of the most extensive baking book yet that features all new recipes for the best cakes, pies, tarts, cookies, pastries, bread and more.

Pastry Love

By Joanne Chang

During the time spent as a pastry chef, author Joanne Chang created many tarts and others treats that she journaled throughout her journey. Hence, it is not just a cookbook but her baking journal.

Modern Baking

By Donna Hay

With over 250 lip-smacking and mouth-watering baking recipes ranging from cakes, cookies and all kinds of heavenly sweet treats, Donna Hay, Australia’s most favourite cook brings you the best of the baking world.

Simple Cake

By Odette Williams

In this book, the author features a nostalgic ode to the joy of homemade cake with simple, quick and easy recipes for a sweet culinary journey that will bring you lots of happiness.

