Super easy 5 step recipe to make delicious vegetable stew at home

Kerala-style vegetable stew is light on the stomach, low in carbs, hearty and healthy. It is packed with flavours and can easily be made at home. Follow this quick and easy recipe to make delicious vegetable stew in just 5 steps.

Whenever you feel bloated or heavy, trust South Indian cuisine to make you feel fresh and light with its healthy, easy-on-the-stomach but unbelievably delicious dishes. Many South Indian dishes like appam, bisi bele bath, dosa, etc are scrumptious and delectable and can be eaten without any guilt as they are low in carbs and calories.

One such incredibly healthy South Indian dish is Kerala-style vegetable stew. It is made with vegetables like peas, potatoes, beans, etc and is light on the stomach while being bold in flavour. So check out this super easy 5-step recipe to make delicious and scrumptious Kerala-style vegetable stew at home.

Step 1

Heat 1 tbsp of coconut oil in a pan and add 2 cloves, 1 bay leaf, ½ inch cinnamon stick and 1 cardamom pod. Add ½ inch ginger and 2 thinly sliced green chillies. Now add 1 small onion thinly sliced and saute it for 1-2 minutes.

Step 2

To this, add 1 medium-sized potato cut into cubes, 1 carrot cut into cubes, ½ cup of chopped beans and ½ cup of frozen peas. Add a pinch of salt and cook on medium heat till the vegetables become soft and tender.

Step 3

Add 1 cup of water to the pan and let it come to a boil. Close the lid of the pan and slow cook on low heat to make sure the vegetables are cooked properly. Now add ¾ cup of coconut milk (thin consistency) and stir.

Step 4

Once the vegetables are cooked, add ½ cup of coconut milk (thick consistency) and mix well. Season the stew with some black pepper powder to enhance the flavour. Cook the stew for 1-2 minutes on low heat.

Step 5

To prepare the tempering, simply fry some curry leaves in oil. Top the stew with the fried curry leaves and a few drops of coconut oil and serve it. You can also store this stew in an airtight container for 2-3 days in the refrigerator.

Also Read: Easter 2021: Chef Ishijyot Surri shares 4 exclusive recipes for the celebration of Resurrection Sunday

Share your comment ×