Super easy recipe to make raw mango chutney at home

Make delicious mango chutney at home in just 5 simple steps. Follow the recipe below to prepare this sweet and tangy accompaniment.

Raw mangoes have a unique taste. While being slightly sweet, they are also tangy and sour. When it comes to the health benefits of raw mangoes, they are a great immunity booster, improve eye health, aid digestion, maintain cardiovascular health, and reduce the risk of blood disorders.

With the above-mentioned range of health benefits, it only makes sense for you to include raw mango in your diet. There are many dishes that can be made from raw mangoes and one such dish is sweet and spicy raw mango chutney. Check out the recipe given below to make this delicious chutney at home in just 5 steps.

Step 1

Heat ½ cup of water in a pressure cooker. To this, add 2 peeled and diced raw mangoes along with 2 inches ginger finely chopped, ¼ tsp red chilli powder, ¼ tsp turmeric powder, and salt.

Step 2

Cook the mangoes on medium heat for 2 whistles. Turn off the heat. Open the pressure cooker and add ½ tsp lemon juice.

Step 3

Blend 5-6 red chilli, 1 tbsp chana dal, ½ tbsp urad dal, ½ tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp coriander seeds, and ¼ tsp methi to make a coarse paste.



Step 4

Heat some oil in a pan and add the prepared paste to it. Add the prepared chutney and mix well. Saute on medium heat for a few minutes.

Step 5

Serve the chutney as an accompaniment with paratha, chappati, etc, or with any vegetable.

