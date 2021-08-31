Super simple recipe to make chocolate cake at home

Some dishes are everyone’s favourite. They manage to always bring a smile to your face and a rumble in your tummy. One such dish or more particularly dessert is chocolate cake. Chocolate cake is an all-time favourite of every person and is the go-to dessert in good times or bad. If you’re feeling low or sad you eat this cake to cheer yourself up while if you’ve had a great day you eat this cake to celebrate it!

It is pretty simple to make this cake at home. So check out this quick and easy recipe to make this delicious dessert at home in just 4 steps.

Step 1

Combine 2 cups of white sugar, 1 ¾ cups of refined flour, ¾ cup of cocoa powder, 1 tsp baking soda, 1 ½ tsp baking powder, and a pinch of salt in a bowl.

Step 2

Next, add 2 eggs, 1 cup of milk, ½ cup of vegetable oil, and 2 tsp vanilla extract into the bowl and whisk. Gradually add 1 cup of boiling water and stir. Transfer this batter into a baking pan and bake for 35 minutes at 175 degrees celsius.

Step 3

To make the frosting, beat ¾ cup of butter, 1 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, 5 cups of sugar, and ⅔ cup of milk in a bowl.

Step 4

Cover the cake with the prepared frosting from all sides. Serve.

