Surprising health benefits of apple cider vinegar that you must pay attention to ASAP!

While apple cider is a popular home remedy and cooking ingredient in the West for centuries, Indian consumers are still relatively new to the benefits of such microbrewed products. Slowly but definitely gaining momentum in Indian markets, apple cider vinegar is much more than what its name may suggest. Read on for a quick rundown on what exactly is apple cider vinegar, and why you should seriously consider having it on your shopping carts more often!

What is apple cider vinegar?

Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting the sugar obtained from apple juice, which turns them into acetic acid - the main ingredient in vinegar. This is what gives it the characteristic strong sour smell and flavour, and is also responsible for its primary health benefits.

Organic, unfiltered apple cider vinegars also contain a substance which is called the ‘mother’, which consists of strands of proteins, enzymes and friendly bacteria that give the product its murky appearance and antioxidant properties. Many people believe that the ‘mother’ is responsible for most of its health benefits.

What health benefits does it offer?

Apple cider vinegar is power-packed with beneficial nutrients and properties which make it useful for a wide range of health and beauty related concerns. Here are some of the most surprising health benefits of apple cider vinegar that you may not have heard of before!

1. It helps lower blood sugar levels.

Conclusive studies have shown that apple cider vinegar can help diabetic patients efficiently and organically manage their blood sugar levels, but your doctor must be consulted prior if you are taking medication. It is known to increase insulin sensitivity and function by 19-34 percent!

2. It helps in weight loss.

Apple cider vinegar is often recommended as a weight loss aid since it promotes satiety. Studies have shown that its regulated consumption leads to a feeling of fullness quicker while having meals, which reduces the calorie intake, leading to achieving weight loss goals faster! The product itself contains only 3 calories per tablespoon, so it does not contribute to the fat content.

3. It can soothe a sore throat.

Apple cider vinegar is known to have antioxidants and anti-microbial properties, which is why it has been used to soothe sore throats for a long time. For that very reason, it is also an effective organic mouthwash that can help eliminate bad breath and prevent cavities. Its acidic nature can kill bacteria but can also burn your throat, so be sure to dilute it in water before you gargle!

4. It can improve heart health.

Several biological factors are linked to our risk for developing a heart disease, and apple cider vinegar may help. Although not proven conclusively, studies have shown that it helped lower cholesterol, blood triglycerides and blood pressure in animals. This could mean that it would be just as potent for human heart health!

5. It can wash fruits and vegetables more efficiently.

Pesticides on fruits and vegetables are a major health concern in India. Water alone can hardly get rid of all such toxins from the surface. Here, the acidic, anti-microbial and antioxidant properties of apple cider vinegar come in handy! Washing fruits and vegetables in apple cider vinegar has shown to kill bacteria like E.coli and Salmonella!

