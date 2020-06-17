From Sushi to Udon: 6 most popular Japanese dishes you should try once in your lifetime

Japanese cuisine is more than just Sushi. There are some mouth-watering popular Japanese dishes people enjoy around the world. Check out the recipes!

You cannot call yourself a foodie if you haven’t tried different foods from different countries. You cannot miss out on all the different flavours dipped in the traditional richness of each country. Japan is one such country - popular for its cultural practices and cuisine. Japanese cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines in the world. That’s right, and it is more than just Sushi.

Traditional Japanese cooking is based on the ‘rule of five’ to bring variety and balance to their dishes. It includes five elemental colours (red, green, yellow, white and black), five cooking techniques (raw food, simmered, fried, steamed and roasted or grilled) and five flavours (salty, sweet, sour, bitter and spicy). You can find it all in one dish or different dishes. There are numerous Japanese dishes you should try; we have picked 6 of the most popular ones you must try if you haven’t already.

Here are 6 of the most popular Japanese dishes you should try:

1. Sushi

This dish is probably one of the best known Japanese dishes around the world. It originated from the process of preserving fish in fermented rice. If the rice and the fish are not in perfect harmony, the sushi will not taste good. Some of the most famous sushi dishes include Nigiri sushi, Maki sushi, Oshi sushi, etc.

2. Miso Soup

Miso soup is known for its delicious taste and health benefits. It is served with a main or a side dish. From seaweed and tofu to crab and vegetables, there are several ways to make miso soup.

3. Sashimi

Contrary to popular belief, Sashimi is not sushi. It is raw, fresh fish sliced into pieces served with wasabi or soy sauce. There are several other varieties you can try. Some of the most common and popular varieties include maguro, tuna, mackerel and sea bream.

4. Udon

This is one of the most popular dishes in Japan due to its lip-smacking taste and versatility. Udon is a dense and chewy noodle made from wheat flour. It can be eaten either hot or cold.

5. Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki is a savoury pancake made with a variety of ingredients that originated in Osaka and Hiroshima. This dish is Japanese comfort food at its best.

6. Tempura

Tempura is Japan’s contribution to deep-fried foods. Vegetables or seafood, you can prepare it using ingredients of your choice. It is batter-fried in oil and served with a bowl of rice or noodles and soup.

