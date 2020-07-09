Sweet Food vs Spicy Food: What is your pick? COMMENT NOW

Indian cuisine is highly diversified for having different types of dishes from different regions of the country. Some are sweet, some are hot and spicy and others have a fine balance of both of them. Which one do you like the most?

Foodies will understand the kind of pleasure that is there to taste different types of food items. Be it spicy or sweet or tangy, all tasty foods are equally adored by food lovers. Indian cuisine has a vast range of different types of foods evolving from different local cuisines of the nation.

Each region has some special recipes from their cuisine that is worth giving a try. Mostly Indian dishes are spicy and prepared with different types of exotic spices. But some are sweet in taste also and they not only include the desserts but other main course dishes are also. But which do you like the most- sweet or spicy food? Leave a comment below.

Which one is your favourite: sweet dishes or spicy ones?

Sweet dishes of India

When it comes to talking about sweet dishes of India, then delicious desserts come to our mind like kheer, payasam, ladoo, kalakand, barfi, malpua, ras malai, gajar ka halwa, rava kesari, Shahi Tukda, etc. But apart from the desserts, there are some other main-course dishes that are a bit sweet to taste. Some of them are cholar daal, potol posto, sweet pulao, rice pudding, suji halwa and others. They are given a slightly sweet taste with certain spices like cinnamon.

Spicy

Indian cuisine is predominantly associated with spicy foods. Most of the dishes are prepared with rich and aromatic spices to give a distinct flavour to them. Some of the spiciest foods of India are Kashmiri Rista, Laal maas, Nagamese pork curry, Vindaaloo, Phaal curry, Kolhapuri chicken/mutton, Saoji chicken curry, Andhra chilli chicken, Kozhi curry and others.

I like spicy foods the most but also have a deep love for desserts. Which one is your favourite as main dishes? Let us know in the comments section below.

