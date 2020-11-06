Switch to Ayurvedic diet this winter to survive the cold; Here's what you can eat

If you want to switch to ayurvedic diet this winter to survive the cold, this is what you need to keep in mind before the transition.

Diet plays a vital role in keeping fit and for the body to acclimatise to changes in weather. Proper nutrients and vitamins in your body are the key factors for fighting diseases and the common cold, flu, infections during the winter. Following an Ayurvedic diet is like dealing with diseases in the traditional way. Going ancient and traditional is advisable and more natural for the body to beat the cold. In Ayurveda, every season is associated with a dosha that is spring with Kapha, summer with Pitta and fall and winter with Vaata.

Winter leads to dullness, pale skin, cold feet, cough and cold. Your body is vulnerable at this of the year and prone to catching deadly viruses. With the ongoing pandemic and the covid-19, Ayurveda is a step to optimising your body’s overall health and boosting immunity.

Following an Ayurvedic diet will help to maintain your body’s immunity and give you a boost to increase the body’s inner strength while also focusing on your mental health. The digestive system, fortunately, is good at this time of the year regardless of what you eat. While meditation and yoga are essential lifestyle changes in winter while following the Ayurveda philosophy, certain foods are also important to survive the cold.

Eat seasonal vegetables

Include green and leafy vegetables in your diet. Eat seasonal produce like broccoli, spinach, kale and amaranth greens.

Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk is great for reducing inflammation. It boosts immunity, it is good for the skin and lowers blood sugar levels. It generates heat in your body that is essential to keep warm during winter.

Ajwain water (carom water)

Along with having multiple health benefits, it is good for your digestive system. It helps clear your stomach and can be used as a spice in dishes as well.

Use spices in dishes

Indian cuisine is loaded with spices and you can add these spices as key ingredients to your dishes like salt, cinnamon, cumin, black pepper, cardamom, clove, basil, ginger, nutmeg, fenugreek, saffron and thyme.

Drink warm water

Drinking lukewarm water kills bacteria in your throat, it prevents from catching an infection and keeps your body warm and immunity strong.

Ghee

Increase your ghee intake and add ghee to your meals. This generates heat in your body, it has anti-inflammatory properties and consists of fat soluble vitamins.

Warm soup

Add more soups to your meals. You can have warm broths and stews that are comforting as well.

Add sweet, sour and salty foods

To keep Vaata in balance, avoid bitter and pungent foods. Add sweet, sour and salty foods. Carrot and sweet potato are a good addition to your diet.

Also Read: 5 Indian foods and dishes you must eat to keep yourself warm during winters

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×