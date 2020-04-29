Tandoori Chai: Here's how you can prepare this beverage at home

Pamper your tastebuds with some piping hot and delicious Tandoori Chai. Check out the recipe right here.

You must be thinking why I am talking about a hot beverage that to Tandoori Chai during this sweltering hot weather. But for a Tea lover, no weather can stop them from preparing and having it. Chai holds a special place among many and tea lovers don't need any specific time or reason to have it. There are several variants we like to enjoy right from Elaichi or Adrak to Special Masala. Today we are talking about another variant of tea that is Tandoori Chai which is trending these days.

You must be aware of Tandoori recipes such as tandoori roti and tandoori kebabs and recently we discovered about Tandoori Tea. Tandoori based dishes required Tandoor: a cylindrical clay or metal oven. The buzz started when a tea shop in Pune called Chai La started serving this concoction. Since then, many have been enjoying this unique earthy and smoky flavored tea. To prepare this quirky tea, one needs a pre-heated kulhad or clay pot and other stuff that you need for normal tea.

Want to prepare Tandoori Chai? Check out the ingredients and method right below:

Ingredients:

water

Tea Leaves

Sugar

Ginger

Cinnamon stick

Cardamom powder

Saffron strands

Milk

Method:

In a vessel, add water, tea, sugar, few pieces of ginger, cinnamon sticks, cardamom powder, saffron strands and milk.

Bring the concoction to a boil.

Now, heat up clay pot on gas. Make sure the flame is low.

After 10 minutes, keep the pot in a big utensil and add the tea on it and let it overflow as you add the tea in the clay pot.

Add the tea in a clean clay pot.

Check out the video to know more.





