From Tandoori Chai to Pink Chai: 5 recipes every Tea lover should try

Chai is loved throughout the length and breadth of the country. To celebrate the universal fondness for chai, here are the 5 unique types of tea.

The world knows that India is synonymous with Chai. No matter how much diversity exists in the country, our love for tea is the language of love that binds us unequivocally as a nation.



Tea is the only constant in our lives and every Indian soul is comforted by the taste of brewed magic, be it classic tea or masala tea. It’s not just a beverage, it’s a ritual for us that is performed every day with a crisp sheet of newspaper. From classic ginger-basil tea to iced teas, there are hundreds of way one can make chai. Here are the 5 unique ways you can make chai.

1. Frothy Iced Tea Latte

Made with a mixed blend of spices, black tea, milk and sugar, this is a frothy latte chai that tantalizes your taste buds. You can tailor the flavor of tea by adding different types of tea like clove or ginger.

2. Oozing Tandoori Chai

With the distinctive smoky twist, this is the most unique chai to try. In this recipe, chai is poured in a hot clay pot until it absorbs its flavour and gives the chai a distinctive taste and smoky essence. Once the tea starts oozing, it is served hot.

3. Kashmiri Pink Chai

This creamy and rich sweet tasting chai is a Kashmiri tea-based tea which is boiled with milk and sugar. Made with aromatic Kahwa leaves and cardamom, this hot-beverage would surely leave you craving for more.

4. Chilled Lemon Chai

Made with black or green tea, this is refreshing tea with a squeeze of lime that not only taste delicious but also helps in curing cough and reducing weight. Extremely quick and easy to make, this beverage has the goodness of honey. Sprinkle some mint leaves and ice cubes over the top for a more refreshing taste.

5. Creamy Butter Chai

Made with milk, honey, coconut oil, butter and warm spices like ginger, cloves, cinnamon and black pepper, this creamy and sweet chai latte is a perfect beverage for chilly winter days. This foamy chai also boosts the nutrients in our body.

