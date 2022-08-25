Tasty Thursday: 4 Yummy recipes to dishes you can make using fresh Colocasia or Arbi

Arbi or Colocasia is a starchy root vegetable that is packed with multiple nutrients. Its perfect amalgamation of nutty and sweet taste makes us stack it in the kitchen but if you are bored of consuming that same boring Indian-style arbi ki sabzi, then here are some luscious delights that you can toss from this veggie. So, enrich yourself with a wide range of health benefits along with great taste and texture by cooking these super easy recipes mentioned below.

Roasted Arbi Tikki

Do you want to try some nourishing yet luscious snacks? Well, this tawa roasted arbi ki tikki will satiate your buds without giving you any extra calories.

Ingredients required

150 grams Colocasia root or Arbi, cooked

1 Onion, finely chopped

2 Green Chilli, finely chopped

Red Chilli powder as per the taste

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1 tablespoon Gram flour (besan)

Coriander, finely chopped

4 tablespoon whole Wheat Bread crumbs

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Oil for frying

Method

Take a bowl and mash all the arbi and formulate a smooth paste.

Now, incorporate all the chopped spices along with besan and mix it thoroughly.

Now, make medium-sized patties out of it and coat them evenly with bread crumbs.

Heat a pan and brush it with oil and roast the patties over it till it turns golden brown.

Serve with the chutney or any dip of your liking.

Arbi Kofta

Make your dinner or lunch time delicious by cooking this Arbi Kofta subzi. Accompany it with flat bread, kulcha or rice for the ultimate taste.

Ingredients required

250 Gram Arbi, cooked

3-4 tablespoon kuttu ka aata

1 onion, chopped

1 cup tomato puree

Coriander leaves, chopped

2-3 green chilli, chopped

Salt and pepper as per the taste

½ inch ginger, grated

Chilli powder as per the taste

2-3 teaspoons of Oil

Method

Take a bowl and mash arbi in it and add Kuttu ka aata, some coriander leaves, salt, pepper, and chilli powder and mix it well.

Apply some oil to the palms and shape this mixture into small rolls and deep fry in the oil.

Now, take a vessel and heat oil in it. Stir fry onion, tomato puree, green chilli, salt, pepper, ginger, and chilli powder.

Add the rolls to the curry and let it cook for some time.

Serve with chapati or rice.

Arbi Kadhi

One of the simplest and easy-to-make curry that is enriched with the goodness of arbi, Arbi Kadhi is a nourishing dish that can be savoured at any time of the day.

Ingredients required

1/2 Kg Arbi, boiled and mashed

Salt and pepper as per the taste

1 cup besan

¼ teaspoon chilli powder

½ cup singhare ka atta

Oil for deep frying

½ cup curd

1-2 sprigs of curry leaves

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

2 whole red chillies

1 tablespoon ginger, chopped

½ teaspoon coriander powder

4 cups of water

Method

Take a bowl and mix colocasia, pepper some salt, chilli powder and singhare ka atta and make a smooth batter.

Now, make small pakoris and fry them deeply until turn golden.

Take another vessel and mix yoghurt and besan together.

Heat a kadhai, add oil and add a smooth paste of besan into that kadhai. Add the spices and let it simmer for a while. Keep stirring.

Add the pakoras to this mixture and mix well.

Serve with rice or chapati

Arbi Tamatar Wali

This tangy and spicy Arbi Tamatar wali is doused in luscious tomato gravy and can be a simple Indian meal that can be relished with anything.

Ingredients required

2 tablespoons refined oil

Salt and pepper as per the taste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 onion, chopped

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

Green chillies, chopped

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 cup tomato puree

200 grams arbi, cooked and chopped

Coriander Leaves

Lime

Method

Take a pan and heat refined oil and add whole green chillies, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, black gram and chopped onion and sauté well.

Add tomato puree, chopped tomatoes, chopped arbi, coriander leaves and lime and let it cook for a while.

Serve hot.

