Tasty Thursday: Sweet Spanish desserts you must try at least once in your life

A nation’s cuisine can teach you a lot about its culture. When it comes to Spain, their delectable desserts are a great place to begin if you crave an insight into their culture for the mouthwatering, dishes convey many tales about the small hamlets and villages in Spain. Whatever your mood, there is a treat to fit it, from almond cakes to Buñuelos. Some of them may come across as bizarre, but once you give them a try, you'll fall head over heels for them. So, gear up for a food tour of Spanish delicacies with these recipes, as you sit back and unwind.