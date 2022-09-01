Tasty Thursdays: 4 Offbeat yet delectable sweet-potato recipes that can be part of your snacking

When it comes to healthy snacking, sweet potato is the first thing that strikes the mind because of its rich nutritional profile. Well, if you are tired of consuming this produce in that conventional street style way then here we bring you super easy offbeat ways that are equally delectable are loaded with nutrients. Toss these snacks at home and relish them guilt-free. Get ready to experiment with this classic produce to satiate your buds with the recipes mentioned below:

Sweet Potato Tikki

Are you looking for things luscious that can be relished with your sham ki chai? Well, these healthy and nourishing sweet potato tikkis are just right for you.

Ingredients required

1 cup sweet potato, cooked

1 Onion, finely chopped

2 Green Chilli, finely chopped

Red Chilli powder as per the taste

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1 tablespoon Gram flour (besan)

Coriander, finely chopped

4 tablespoons whole Wheat Bread crumbs

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Oil for frying

Method

Take a bowl and mash all the sweet potatoes and formulate a smooth paste.

Now, incorporate all the chopped spices along with besan and mix it thoroughly.

Now, make medium-sized patties out of it and coat them evenly with bread crumbs.

Heat a pan and brush it with oil and roast the patties over it till it turns golden brown.

Serve with the chutney or any dip of your liking.

Sweet potato curry

One of the simplest curries that will tantalise your buds while enriching you with multiple nutrients, sweet potato curry is a nourishing dish that can be savoured at any time of the day.

Ingredients required

1/2 kg sweet potatoes, boiled and mashed

Salt and pepper as per the taste

1 cup besan

¼ teaspoon chilli powder

Oil for deep frying

½ cup curd

1-2 sprigs of curry leaves

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

2 whole red chillies

1 tablespoon ginger, chopped

½ teaspoon coriander powder

4 cups of water

Method

Take a bowl and mix sweet potatoes, pepper some salt and chilli powder and make a smooth batter.

Now, make small pakoris and fry them deeply until turn golden.

Take another vessel and mix yoghurt and besan together.

Heat a kadhai, add oil and add a smooth paste of besan into that kadhai. Add the spices and let it simmer for a while. Keep stirring.

Add the pakoras to this mixture and mix well.

Serve with rice or chapati.

Sweet potato pancakes

A nourishing and hearty dish to start your mornings with, sweet potato pancakes can provide you with healthy doses of fibre while making you all cheerful.

Ingredients required

1/2 cup oats powder

2 tablespoons almond milk

1 cup sweet potato, mashed

1 egg

A pinch of cinnamon

Strawberries, chopped

A pinch of salt

Method

Take a bowl and mix oats powder, almond milk, sweet potatoes, egg, cinnamon and salt together.

Heat and grease the griddle and pour and spread the mixture in a pancake shape.

Cook from both sides until brown and crisp.

Serve with the toppings of strawberries.

Sweet potato quinoa bowl

This super effortless bowl is filled with fibre and protein. The crispy veggies and delicate sweet potato chunks will melt in your mouth while satisfying your cravings in just a few minutes.

Ingredients required

1 Cup sweet potato, boiled and cubed

1 cup coconut, shredded

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 cup quinoa (cooked)

1 tablespoon cranberries

1/2 cup cashew nuts

Salt and pepper as per the taste

½ teaspoon cayenne

1 bay leaf

Method