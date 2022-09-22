Tasty Thursdays: A guide to health-friendly pickling and fermenting

Indian meals are incomplete without the hint of some pickles! With its fiery masalas, tangy zests and spicy flavours, it is not wrong to say that pickles can easily make any wishy-washy dish interesting and exciting. Right from the bland Khichdi, daal, rice or even chapati- pickle is a luscious accompaniment for any kind of food and can easily add up to the flavours. Moreover, these mouth-watering sides can improve digestion, ease muscle cramps, and contains a plethora of vitamins and minerals that can do wonders for your overall health. But the high salt and oil that comes with its luscious taste can easily hamper your health goals. Fret not! The trick is to pick up the right pickles and have them in moderation. Here we bring you some health-friendly pickle recipes that will accentuate the flavours of your meals without distressing your health. Ginger pickle

Ginger has been used in the kitchen for ages and is known to amp the taste of the dishes while enriching the health with a plethora of benefits. Right from Vitamin C, iron, Vitamin B6 and magnesium- ginger is rich in varied nutrients that can do wonders to your health. Ingredients required 100 g fresh ginger, (peeled and cut into thin strips)

1 teaspoon salt

2 lemon juice

½ teaspoon chilli powder

Pepper as per the taste

3-4 green chillies Method Take the ginger and pat it dry.

Now, take a bowl and sprinkle salt and mix well. Keep it aside for 5 minutes or until it leaves water and become soft.

Add chilli powder, pepper, green chillies and lemon juice and mix well.

Store in the refrigerator in a jar and relish with your meals.

2. Garlic Pickle Garlic is extremely low in calories, contains decent quantities of vitamin B6 and manganese and can ease out bodily inflammation while preventing multiple diseases. Ingredients required 1 cup garlic, peeled

4 tablespoon mustard oil

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon chilli powder

1 teaspoon finely chopped jaggery

Salt as per the taste

2 teaspoon mustard seeds

¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds

¼ teaspoon cumin seeds

¼ teaspoon crushed coriander seeds

¼ teaspoon hing Method Take a pan and add garlic cloves and turmeric powder and light sauté it on a low flame.

Now, sprinkle all the other seeds along with chilli powder, jaggery and salt and cook well.

Turn off the heat and store it in a cool and dry container.

3. Carrot and Capsicum Pickle This instant carrot and capsicum pickle are enriched in vital nutrients that are significant for your eye and heart health. Ingredients required 1 cup carrot, (peeled and finely chopped)

A cup of green capsicum, (finely chopped)

Salt and red chilli powder as per the taste

¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon asafoetida

Lemon juice from 2 lemons

1 tablespoon oil Method Take a pan and heat the oil in it.

Now add all the ingredients and stir fry well.

Pour the lemon juice and store in the refrigerator Here is a list of tips while pickling and fermenting to make your pickle nourishing as well as mouth-watering. Always choose fresh produce for healthy and long-lasting pickles. It is quite important to choose fresh produce to get healthy pickles.

Use additive-free salt. Pickling salt aka canning salt can be utilised for health-friendly pickles.