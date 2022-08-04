Tasty Thursdays: Here are Gurugram's best street food dishes and places to try them

With sophisticated infrastructures, mammoth shopping complexes, luscious delicacies and breweries- Gurugram is a top-notch millennium city that is worth visiting. What makes it stand out is its wide collection of street food joints and eateries that surely roll out the buds and win the heart of any foodie out there. While the city is decked in scrumptious dishes and you will find every nook and corner boasts of multiple spicy, crunchy and fiery delicacies, how would you pick the best? Fret not, here, take a look at the 5 best street food and the finest places to gorge on these in Gurugram.

1. Pyaaz Mirch Chur Chur Naan

Prominent for its flaky texture and scrumptious stuffing, Chur Chur Naan can easily make someone fall in love with them. This traditional north Indian flatbread can be relished in multiple ways or stuffing or without filling as well. Civil Lines Wala located in the old judicial complex serves the finest taste of this delicacy in Gurgaon. This petite stall makes you relish the crispiest and most delicious Chur Chur Naan along with Sabji and Raita.

Where: K-125, Old Judiciary Complex, Opposite Bank Of Baroda, Sector 15, Gurgaon

2. Dabheli Hot Dog

Are you up to trying some authentic spicy street food? If yes, then the lip-smacking taste of Dabheli Hot Dog will satiate your buds like no other. With the spicy, juicy mixture of potatoes, tangy chutneys, pomegranate seeds and crunchy sev, the outstanding combination of multiple layers pulled together in one bun will definitely tickle your tongue. Nukkadwala eatery is quite a reliable place to savour the best taste of Dabheli Hot Dog. Its rich flavours, quality and authenticity will make you come for more.

Where: Ground Floor, Block 3, Vatika Business Park, Sohna Road

3. Raj Kachori

Raj Kachori is undeniably the king of Chaats. Its crunchy exteriors blended with soft stuffing like yoghurt, sweet-tangy chutney, sev and masala are almost everyone’s favourite and no one can ever say no to this delicious snack. Head to Rajasthani Kachori Bhandar to devour the ultimate taste of Raj Kachoris in Gurugram. The places serve other succulent street food and chaats too that you shouldn’t miss out on.

Where: CWXM+CGV, Sikhawala, Garhi Harsaru, Gurugram, Haryana 122505

4. Doodh Puri

Do you want to satiate your sweet tooth? If yes, move to this Calcutta Food Street and we are sure that sweet dishes like Doodh Puri and other Bengali sweets are not going to regret you. All the deserts you find here are prepared from jaggery which makes it wholesome too. Don’t forget to taste Jolbhora Gur Sondesh and Gur Rasgulla while you are here.

Where: Shop no 100, Vyapar Kendra Rd, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

5. Tandoori Soya Chaap

All dolled up in creamy gravies, yoghurt and peppered with smokey spices- the flavours of soya chaap can quench your buds while making you want more. KK Chaap Express is a paradise for all the chaap lovers out there. This food spot serves a variety of yummy, filling and sumptuous chaaps that are extremely rich and creamy. Along with Tandoori Soya Chaap, do try their Malai Chaap, Hariyali Chaap, Afghani Chaap and Stuffed Chaap for the best experience.

Where: SCO-4, 1st floor, National Highway 8, LIG Colony, Sector 31, Gurugram, Haryana 122003

Also Read: 4 Little known places in Andaman and Nicobar islands you must visit on your next vacation