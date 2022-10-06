Tasty Thursdays: The best of Amritsar food and places to try them

Amritsar has been in limelight due to its lip-smacking Punjabi cuisine and wholesome traditional ingredients that are rich in flavours. With a plethora of Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian dishes, Amritsar has surely, kept alive its tradition and culture which is simply fingered in its food and air. Since Punjabis themselves are touted as the biggest foodies, they mostly experience the food they consume in varied ways, mingling diverse flavours that add up to the palate of the food even more. The perfectly rich, hearty and desi-ghee-laden dishes served in this place will definitely make you lick your fingers. From Sarson ka saag to fish tikkas, here we bring you a list of iconic dishes of Amritsar that you must try while on a trip to this city.

All-purpose flour-made kulcha which is then baked in the tandoor is one of the most preferred breakfast dishes in Amritsar. Streets are decked with a plethora of stalls that serve Amritsari Kulcha. Stuffed with potatoes, paneer and cauliflower and served with a decent spread of butter, the crispy dish can make any go crazy. Served the onions, chole and spicy chutney, Amritsari Kulcha should be on the top of your list when in Amritsar. Do visit Kulcha Land to relish the tastiest version of crumbly and flaky Amritsari Kulchas.

2. Kulfas

Right from the presentation to lip-smacking flavours, A-One Kulfa serves the best of Kulfas, the big brother of the kulfi that is a heaven for your buds. Prepared with a coating of phirni, topped with kulfi and falooda, gond, and a splash of syrup and kewra (rose water), Kulfas are served with rabri and are a must-try dish.

Where: A-One Kulfa, 3, Queens Rd, Crystal Chowk, INA Colony

3. Chole puri and pinni

Another delicious breakfast staple that is quite prominent in Amritsar, Chole Puri is the dish that has the perfect blend of all the flavours. The puris are deep fried in pure ghee and relished with chole and tangy potato curry. Served with a side of pinnis to complete the meal while satiating the sweet cravings. Do take a stroll to Kanha Sweets to munch on this dish.

Where: Kanha Sweets, Opp. BBK DAV College, Dayanand Nagar

4. Amritsari fish tikka

The non-vegetarian dishes of Amritsar are equally luscious and prominent as the vegetarian once. Fish tikkas are a must-try in Amritsar as it is freshly prepared with the perfect and traditional blend of spices and peppered with hot and fiery masalas. Fried sangara (fried fish) is another delicacy that should also be tried while in this city. Head to Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner to devour the finest version.

Where: Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner, 21A, Near Madaan Hospital Makhan Chowk, Majitha Rd