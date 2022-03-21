8 Tea brands in India that every chai lover must make a note of

Divided by cultures, united by the love for chai, India is the second-largest producer of tea. Tea is not just a drink but a part of daily rituals in most Indian homes. A day starts and ends with a warm cup of tea no matter if the weather is scorching hot or freezing cold. Several tea brands in India have also come up with varied flavours of chai making it a solution for headaches, stress and even for clear skin and gastric troubles. Did you know that there are more than 3 thousand varieties of tea in India?

Tea brands in India

Just like how sushi is for Japan, pizza is for Italy, tea is for India and multiple tea brands have made use of our immense love for chai carving a niche for themselves and becoming synonyms of chai. Tata Tea by Tata Group is the highest-selling brand of tea in India. Brooke Bond Red Label also tops the chart with popularity and taste. Here we bring to a list of 8 amazing tea brands in India that deserve your attention.

Here are 8 popular tea brands in India:

1. Tata Tea Gold

Tata Tea is the most trusted and best-selling tea brand in India and they have also come up with different varieties of tea. Tata Gold Tea is a superior balance of rich taste and irresistible aroma that combines the richness of valley grown tea. The masala flavour soothes your mind and relaxes your body.

Price: Rs 530

2. Brooke Bond Red Label Tea

Brooke Bond tea has been a part of every household’s breakfast menu. The taste of Brooke Bond Red Label tea helps you spread warmth and cheer in your family. It was in 1903 that Brooke Bond launched Red Label and it has ever since been a favourite tea brand in India for many.

Price: Rs 401

3. Organic India Tulsi Green Tea

Credits go to Organic India to bring tulsi tea to the world market space. The brand offers a unique range of tulsi infusions that promises a vast array of remarkable health benefits including an abundance of antioxidants.

Price: Rs 158

4. Vedaka Premium Tea

Vedaka is a brand of Amazon India for groceries and other everyday items. Made from high-quality leaves, this tea elevates your mood with a strong dose of flavour that awakens your inner soul. Enjoy every sip of freshness with this premium tea.

Price: Rs 345

5. Jokai Fearless Tea

Fearless is a socially conscious, Indian Tea brand from the 150-year-old Jokai Tea Company. The tea leaves are freshly sourced straight from our Jokai tea estates in Assam which provide a naturally sweet taste as well as powerful antioxidants.

Price: Rs 199

6. Blue Tea Organic

With a motive to take forward the tea tradition of India to the new world, Blue Tea offers a herbal range of teas that are all sun-dried to retain its natural goodness. It also has properties that nourish hair follicles, promotes hair growth, prevents greying of hair and reduces hair fall.

Price: Rs 474

7. Teamonk Nilgiri White Tea

Teamonk is India’s first tea venture offering exclusive quality pure and natural speciality teas sourced from the finest tea plantations in Darjeeling, Nilgiris, Arunachal, and Assam. The brand owns a legacy for ethereal quality and delicious taste.

Price: Rs 800

8. Vahdam Tea

Vahdam is an award-winning brand that has been endorsed by global icons like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Mariah Carey, and Martha Stewart amongst others. The brand features a plethora of tea flavours and infusions that are both great to taste and good for health.

Price: Rs 549

Are you too a chai lover? If yes, then tell us what makes you love tea so much and how it makes you a better person. Also, name your favourite tea brands in India that you want us to check out!

