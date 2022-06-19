Tea Therapy: 5 Natural teas you should try to calm your mind during stress

A lot of us always pour a cuppa of tea to calm our senses and to gain mental clarity. Isn’t it? Tea therapy not only brushes up our oomph but can also relieve stress while giving a perfect pleasure to taste buds. Well, if you are looking for teas that are not sugar-laden, naturally enriched with the goodness of vitamins and minerals and positively impact your mind during stress, then you have stumbled upon the right page. Here we bring you a list of 5 herbal teas that can be steeped in just a few minutes and assist in decreasing stress levels, boosting sleep while stimulating you from within.

1. Chamomile tea

The delicate leaves of chamomile are well-known to provide instant relaxation on high-stress levels. Chamomile tea is great for wrapping up a hectic day since its mildly sedative properties have a very soothing effect on your brain and can boost the quality of your sleep. Fresh or dried leaves can be used to prepare hot water-infused tea for great relaxation and to improve cognitive pressure.

2. Kahwa

Kahwa is an age-old remedy that is prepared with the amalgamation of naturally rich ingredients including green tea leaves, whole spices, nuts and saffron. Being rich in antioxidants, kahwa decreases the stress hormone in the body also known as cortisol and helps in uplifting mood. It helps in promoting sleep quality and eases out the symptoms of stress while flushing the toxins from the body.

3. Sage tea

Sage is an incredible herb to relax your tensed muscles. Sage-instilled hot water tea can not only be a wonderful cure to your mental exhaustion but is also a versatile remedy to treat body aches. This traditional herb aids in improving memory, and brain functioning while instantly adding up to the mood, alertness and calmness.

4. Ashwagandha tea

Ashwagandha is an ancient herb that has been used for many medicinal purposes. It can help in combating seasonal flu, enhance immunity, and benefit both your physical and mental health. Ashwagandha tea helps in improving mental health by supporting sleeping quality, and reducing the symptoms of stress and anxiety. It also aids in augmenting feel-good endorphins in the body which keeps you attentive and focussed for a longer period, thereby increasing productivity.

5. Basil tea

The holy basil aka Tulsi is a traditional herb that is prominent cure various health ailments. Tulsi holds antidepressant properties that can eradicate the symptoms of psychological stress. The refreshing flavour of tulsi tea has a calming effect on the brain and stressed nerves which further provides mental clarity while making the mind active.

Curl up in the tea therapy by steeping a sweltering cup of the above-mentioned teas whenever in stress to fix your mood and stress hormones. Do let us know which flavour and aroma you loved the most.

