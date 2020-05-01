Tea vs Coffee: Which is the best hot beverage? Find out

Tea and coffee are equally popular beverages in India. But mostly, people in India love their hot cup of masala chai rather than espresso. So, which one is the best beverage? Read on to know.

A hot cup of tea or coffee is all that you need to start your day and stay energetic. These two are the most predominant beverages which contain caffeine in them to make us energetic. Earlier, there were only basic concepts of tea and coffee like black tea, milk tea, black coffee, milk coffee, etc. But now, there are numerous variations of these drinks. Even herbal teas and decaf teas are available to promote better health amongst people.

Tea is widely consumed by Indians and one of the most popular tea is masala chai. Coffee is also admired a lot by its ardent lovers. During winter, we like to have a cup of coffee mostly to keep ourselves warm. But which one is the best? Is it coffee or tea?

Which is the best hot beverage: Tea or Coffee?

Tea

Tea is an aromatic drink which is prepared by infusing tea leaves in the boiling water. The leaves are taken from the Camellia sinensis plant species, which is an evergreen shrub. This shrub is native to East Asia. This beverage was originated in Southwest China during the Shang Dynasty where it was used as a medicinal drink. It became a recreational drink during the Chinese Tang Dynasty. Earlier, it was consumed as liquor or black tea without milk. But later, milk and sugar were added to it. Tea gets its another level of taste when infused with milk, cardamom and ginger, which is popularly known as Masala Chai in India. The other famous tea variations are Bombay cutting chai, Ginger chai, Elaichi chai, Tulsi chai, etc.

The herbal teas are known to have ample health benefits. Some popular herbal teas are green tea, dandelion tea, rosemary tea, sage tea, lemon balm tea, chamomile tea, peppermint tea, hibiscus tea, etc.

Coffee

Coffee is a brewed drink which is prepared from roasted coffee beans. The beans are the seeds of berries which are picked, processed and dried. Then, the dried beans are roasted and ground to brew them in boiling water to get the flavourful drink. But coffee is slightly acidic and its caffeine content is higher than tea, which is considered to be harmful for our health. Indians tend to have coffee during the winter season. It can be prepared in different ways like espresso, caffe latte, french press, iced coffee, etc. But coffee is healthier when consumed without milk. Since it is rich in caffeine content, the decaf coffees are also available now. Decaffeination is a process where the caffeine is removed from coffee beans, cocoa and tea leaves.

Which one is your favourite: Tea or Coffee? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×