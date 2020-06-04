Thai Coconut Jam: Try THIS easy Southeast Asian spread to enjoy your breakfast

Thai coconut jam or kaya is a popular jam or spread in Southeast Asian countries. It’s a great option to enjoy breakfast and baked foods. So, try the recipe of the jam and have it with your bread toast in the morning.

Thai coconut jam, also known as kaya or Srikaya, is a popular sweet spread that is primely used in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines. It’s a thick preparation made with eggs and coconut cream and has been derived from a Portuguese recipe. The word kaya is a Malaysian term which means thick and is a great addition to traditional breakfast.

To give the green colour to the jam, pandan essence is added to it which comes from the screw pine leaves. Refrigerated kaya can be consumed for three days if you are not keeping them in a sterilised jar. It’s a great option to try something new in your breakfast. This jam is quite easy to make at home as well.

Thai coconut jam recipe

You need eggs, granulated sugar, coconut milk and pandan essence. Mix eggs and sugar and whisk them together to get a smooth batter. Whisk this mixture properly to smoothen it, otherwise, there will be chunks of egg white or yolks in the jam even after the preparation. Then add coconut milk to it and heat it on a low flame to thicken the consistency and then add pandan essence to it to bring the green colour in it. But if you don’t have pandan essence, you can prepare the jam without it. It will get a reddish-brown colour because of the caramelization of sugar. Follow Thai coconut jam recipe video below to make this at home and enjoy the spread with your bread toast.

You can also have this jam with other types of baked foods like pastries. Thai coconut jam is one of the popular recipes and an easy preparation which only needs 4 ingredients. For experiencing Southeast Asian recipes, this is a great option to start with.

