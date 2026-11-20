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If slow afternoons, artisanal craft, and mindful indulgence sound like your kind of Sunday, consider this your ultimate weekend plan. The Pinkvilla Toast is unveiling the Gurgaon edition of The Cashmir Table: An Organic Luncheon Series - a midday escape bringing conscious luxury and elevated daytime dining to the city.

Hosted at Unico, Gurgaon, this is no typical Sunday brunch. Guests will enjoy a curated multi-course organic menu paired with bespoke Cashmir Vodka serves, where the spirit's smooth, velvety character and subtle heritage wheat notes turn the meal into an unhurried tasting journey. Between courses, a visual artist will guide an immersive 3D textured canvas art session. Using palette knives, sculptural texture paste, and botanical pigments on tabletop easels, you will craft a raised floral keepsake inspired by Kashmir’s blooms and heirloom grain to take home.

Why You Should Be in the Room

Step away from the city rush for an intentional afternoon. More than just a lunch, The Cashmir Table brings together Gurgaon’s discerning tastemakers, cultural curators, and culinary enthusiasts for genuine camaraderie and meaningful conversation.

It is an intimate opportunity to experience a small-batch organic craft vodka rooted in heirloom Indian ingredients, presented in a considered setting . Crafted from Sona Moti, a 2,000-year-old ancient organic winter wheat known as the "Golden Pearl," and blended with pristine glacial water filtered through the stones of the Kashmir Valley, Cashmir Vodka is distilled seven times and refined through a five-step artisanal filtration ritual involving activated carbon, mango charcoal, platinum, gold, and silver. Rooted in the story of ancient organic Sona Moti grain and conscious craftsmanship, bringing together an unhurried multi-course luncheon and a tactile 3D botanical art session under one roof makes this an afternoon you simply do not want to miss.

Date And Venue Details

Date: Sunday, 29th November | 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Sunday, 29th November | 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM Venue: Unico, Gurgaon

Unico, Gurgaon Experience: Multi-Course Organic Pairings & Tactile 3D Botanical Canvas Art

How Do I Participate?

To apply for an invitation to the private Pinkvilla Toast x Cashmir Vodka: The Cashmir Table, submit your details below:

Pinkvilla Tip: Seating is capped at 35-40 guests. Registration does not guarantee a spot. Our team will review applications and share confirmed digital passes directly.

Disclaimer: Alcohol consumption is injurious to health, drink responsibly.

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