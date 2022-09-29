The best of Bikaner foods and places to try them

Being one of the royal places of the nation, Rajasthan offers marvellous experiences that can satisfy your soul. And Bikaner is one such offbeat place that is perched on the edges of the Thar Desert and its beauty is quite pure and untouched. Bikaner is the fourth major city in Rajasthan and has gained major tourist attraction recently because of its royal palaces, temples, camel festivals and stunning traditional vibes. Besides its unconventional cultural paradises, the city is also prominent for its mouth-watering delicacies and street food. The local cuisine of this place holds the perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary dishes that will definitely quench your cravings and will never leave you disappointed. Here we bring you a list of scrumptious dishes that you must explore and enjoy while on a trip to Bikaner. 1. Raj Kachori

Raj Kachori is undeniably the king of Chaats. Its crunchy exteriors blended with soft stuffing like yoghurt, sweet-tangy chutney, sev and masala are almost everyone’s favourite and no one can ever say no to this delicious snack. Head to Baba Kachori to devour the ultimate taste of Raj Kachoris in Bikaner. This place serves other succulent street food and chaats too that you shouldn’t miss out on. Where: Sector 5, Jai Narayan Vyas Colony, Bikaner, Rajasthan 334001

2. Bikaneri Bhujia Going in line with the name, this Bhujia is the speciality of Bikaner and is a crispy snack that can make anyone drool over it. This crunchy snack is a perfect combination of moth beans, besan, groundnut oil and spices and while you might find multiple varieties of this dish around, the taste Bikaner offers is the real deal and unmatchable. Do take a stroll to Bikaner Bhujia Bhandar to relish the utmost taste. Where: Station Rd, Satta Bazaar, Kote Gate, Bikaner, Rajasthan 334001 3. Laal Maas All the non-veg lovers out there, Laal maas is a dish that will amaze you while satiating your cravings. This dish is a traditional yet popular Rajasthani delicacy and is basically a meat curry that is prepared a mixture of yoghurt and hot spices like red Mathania chillies. You can savour it with either rice, bread or roti. Head to Mirch Masala to devour the finest taste of this dish. Where: Jaipur Rd, Civil Lines, Bikaner, Rajasthan 334001

4. Gatte ki sabzi Gatte ki sabzi is another delicious delicacy that is much relished in Bikaner during lunch or dinner. With a thick gravy that is prepared from the blend of curd and gram flour (besan) and soaked Manchurian-like balls that are deep-fried and are made of the besan, this dish can make you drool over its spicy and tangy zest. Further, the accompaniment of local Indian spices is hinted at in this dish to add up to the taste. Usually served with the garnishing of chopped coriander and a thick layer of cream and is best savoured with flatbread. Head over to Ganesh Hotel and Restaurant to relish the delicious version of this dish. Where: Station Rd, Jail Well Mohalla, Bikaner, Rajasthan 334001