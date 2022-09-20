The best of Munnar food and places to try it

Perched in the Idukki district of the Indian state of Kerala, Munnar is a place that embraces lush green landscapes, gorgeous hillocks, and exquisite delicacies that promise an eternal stamp on your buds, minds and soul. Right from crispy, crunchy and tangy street food delicacies to luscious non-vegetarian dishes - this place offers decadent dishes that are high in texture, flavour, and aroma, and satisfy the cravings of every foodie out there. Let’s have a look at the best of Munnar foods and discover the specialities you are going to experience in this stunning place.

The mouth-watering and soft and silky texture of Ari Pathri will definitely make you drool over its flavours while making your buds want more. The plain soft texture of ari pathri is made up of rice flour and is relished with spicy and finely chopped chicken curry that is definitely a treat to your buds. Head to Rochas Restaurant to devour the finest taste.

Appam and stew is the local staple of Kerala. Appam is a thick pancake that is prepared from rice flour. Its soft interiors and crispy exteriors are relished with stews or multiple varieties of dishes. Try this platter of appam that is served with egg roast, prawn curry and payasam. SN Restaurant serves the best version of this dish.

3. Kairali Thali

Though the Munnar is touted for its varied non-vegetarian dishes, Kairali Thali is the special item of this place that is specifically curated for vegetarian lovers out there. This thali has multiple offerings and right from payasam, vegetable pachadi or salad, mixed veg thoran, rice with sambar and rasam you will find a wonderful array of dishes in this thali that are served with the garnishing of crushed coconut. Do take a stroll to Kerala Traditional Homely Food to satiate your buds with the best version of this dish.

Where: AM ROAD, OLD AM ROAD,Mankulam-Munnar Trail, Moolakadai, Munnar, Kerala 685612

4. Idiyappam with Egg Curry

Idiyappam is a blend of bland and simple flavours that is relished with chutneys and egg curry. This is basically a dish that is made of white vermicelli strands made of rice flour, water and salt. The dish can also be relished with multiple curries and is served on a banana leaf for the classic experience. Rochas Restaurant provides the finest taste of this dish. Its luscious blend of chutney and curries will definitely satiate your cravings.

Address: Ikka Nagar, Munnar, Kerala 685612