Everyone enjoys a nice plate of French fries on a cold monsoon evening. When prepared well, this dish is hot on the inside, crusty on the exterior, not overly greasy, and salty enough to go with a pot of duck confit, a juicy burger, or a rare side salad. In actuality, it would be challenging to find anybody who dislikes fries. You might have given the term some thought while enjoying this snack, for it is a popular food that is loved universally. But are these crispy tubers genuinely French?

Interestingly, this snack is said to have been created in Belgium

You would be mistaken if you believed that its name confirms that the traditional snack originates from France. The crunchy treat was created in the nation's northeast neighbour, Belgium. The meal is said to have originated in Belgium in the wintertime of 1680 when the residents of the fried fish-loving city of Namur were forced to find another food to cook after the nearby river was frozen. While some historians have disputed the veracity of this story, Belgium has maintained that they developed French fries and has petitioned UNESCO to include the meal on Belgium's list of cultural treasures. This appeal was successful in 2017.

How the French lay their claim

A cookbook that belonged to Thomas Jefferson and was published in 1824 contained a recipe for "pomme de terres frites," or fried potatoes. It is thought that he returned from his travels in France with the recipe. The recipe does not call for the usual thinly sliced potatoes used in fries. They were potato shavings, which were rounder and more shaped like coins than the strips we have now come to adore.