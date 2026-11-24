The festive season is about bringing loved ones together, preparing delicious meals and creating memories around the dining table. From traditional delicacies to elaborate festive spreads, the kitchen takes centre stage during celebrations. This Shubhutsav, TTK Prestige celebrates the theme “Every Celebration. A Prestige Moment” — a reminder that the products we use every day can play a part in making special occasions even more memorable. From stylish cooking essentials to appliances that make preparation easier, the range brings together design, convenience and functionality for modern Indian homes. If you are planning a festive kitchen refresh, here are five essentials worth adding to your wishlist.



Prestige Stellora Gas Stove: A Stylish Upgrade for Your Kitchen

A kitchen upgrade begins with essentials that bring together design and functionality. The Prestige Stellora Gas Stove features a premium mirror-finish stainless-steel body and sturdy 2 mm heavy-gauge construction, bringing a refined, contemporary look to the kitchen. The removable ladle cradle tray offers a convenient place to rest cooking spoons while preparing meals, helping keep the cooking area organised. Its designer forged brass burners and distinctive floral flame add a considered design detail to the cooking experience. Designed to be desired, the Stellora combines a sophisticated finish with practical features for everyday cooking and festive meal preparation.



Prestige Ceraglide Duo Ceramic Cookware: Make Everyday Cooking More Convenient

Festive cooking often involves preparing multiple dishes, from flavourful curries and gravies to quick breakfasts and snacks. The Prestige Ceraglide Duo Ceramic Cookware range is designed to make everyday cooking more convenient while adding a contemporary touch to your cookware collection. Its ceramic non-stick coating helps food release easily, allowing for convenient cooking and simpler post-meal clean-up. The coating also allows you to cook with less oil, making it a useful option for those looking to be more mindful of oil usage without giving up the dishes they enjoy. Versatile enough for a variety of everyday preparations, Ceraglide Duo is a practical addition to a modern Indian kitchen, whether you are putting together a festive spread or a quick family meal.



Prestige Crysta Chef Airfryer: A Modern Essential for Festive Snacking

Festive gatherings often call for a spread of snacks and appetisers, from crispy favourites to treats for unexpected guests. The Prestige Crysta Chef Air Fryer makes it convenient to prepare a variety of dishes using hot-air cooking, helping you enjoy favourite snacks with less oil than conventional deep-frying. It features a 5.5-litre frying basket for family-sized portions and 11 preset menu options for one-touch cooking across a range of dishes. The digital touch panel makes settings easy to navigate, while the see-through window and internal lamp let you monitor food as it cooks without opening the basket. Whether you are preparing snacks for guests or a relaxed family evening, Crysta Chef brings versatility and convenience to festive cooking, with the added benefit of using less oil.



Prestige Prisma PRO Mixer Grinder: Simplify Your Festive Preparations

Festive meals often call for a fair amount of preparation, from grinding spices and blending ingredients to preparing chutneys, pastes and other accompaniments. The Prestige Prisma PRO Mixer Grinder is designed to help make these tasks more convenient and support a range of everyday kitchen needs. Its multi-functional food-preparation capabilities include chopping, kneading and slicing, alongside mixing and grinding, helping simplify ingredient preparation for larger meals and festive gatherings. From preparing ingredients for traditional recipes to getting several dishes ready for a family lunch, the Prisma PRO helps make big meal preparation more manageable.



Prestige Lightweight Cast Iron Cookware Range: Traditional Cooking Meets Modern Convenience

Cast iron cookware has long been valued for its heat retention and versatility across different cooking styles. The Prestige Lightweight Cast Iron Cookware Range brings this traditional cooking material into a more manageable design for modern households. Its lighter construction is designed to make handling more convenient than conventional heavier cast iron cookware, while its heat-retaining properties support even heat distribution for slow, flavourful cooking. From everyday meals to traditional family recipes, the range brings together the appeal of cast iron cooking and the convenience of a thoughtfully designed cookware collection. For those refreshing their kitchen essentials this festive season, it offers a way to bring a classic cooking material into contemporary Indian homes.



Disclaimer: This is a paid collaboration with TTK Prestige.

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