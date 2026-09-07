The Mithai Masterclass: A Sweet Twist on Festive Favourites

There are few things that announce the festive season quite like a box of mithai arriving at your door. Ladoos, barfis, pedas, kaju katli and suddenly the dining table is full, everyone's reaching for "just one more," and somewhere between the second and third piece, you find yourself thinking, "I should really try making these at home."

Let's be honest, the festive season has a way of making all of us want to become the person who makes mithai at home. You save that ladoo recipe, send a reel to yourself, buy all the ingredients… and then you see the long list of steps and think, "Maybe I'll just order it."

Because while homemade mithai sounds lovely in theory, nobody really wants to spend hours in the kitchen measuring ingredients, figuring out the right consistency and wondering if everything is coming together just right.

But this festive season, what if you could learn to make mithai in a way that's simple, fun and easy to recreate at home? And what if you could do it with your friends and family?

That's exactly what The Mithai Masterclass is all about. Organised by the LG Life Genius Community, this festive cook-along brings together two easy, no-cook mithai creations that put a fresh spin on festive favourites. Guests will cook along with Delhi-based creator Shruti Mahajan, who will take them through both creations using simple ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes.

And here's where the LG Double Door Refrigerator becomes part of the experience. Its 25.3 L Fresh Zone helps keep ingredients fresh and organised, while Smart Mode and Multi Air Flow maintain consistent cooling. With Frost Free convenience, a Smart Inverter Compressor and Auto Smart Connect, it helps keep your festive preparations fresh and ready whenever you need them.

Because sometimes, the best part of making mithai isn't getting every step perfect. It's learning something new, discovering a fresh take on a familiar favourite and enjoying the process of making it yourself. And, of course, getting to taste what you've made at the end!

Whether you're someone who has grown up watching mithai being made at home, a festive host looking for an easy dessert to add to your table, or simply someone who's always wanted to try making mithai, consider this your sign. Bring along your friends and family and spend an afternoon learning, creating and making something sweet together.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, 19th September 2026

Venue: Collative, Global Foyer, Saket

Want to be part of The Mithai Masterclass?

Join us for an afternoon of festive flavours, easy recipes and hands-on mithai making.

Register Now to lock in your seat for the masterclass.

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