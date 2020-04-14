Is there a birthday coming up? Here's how you can bake a cake at home amid quarantine

Not able to celebrate the birthday of your loved one amid quarantine? Here are some simple cake recipes to help you make their day.

Coronavirus has certainly created havoc in all our lives. From work to birthdays to weddings, it has put a stop to everything that gives us a sense of normalcy. With the extension of lockdown announced today, we will have to stay inside the confines of our houses even longer than expected. The disease has shook the world, but it certainly hasn’t killed the spirit in us, has it?

Finding tiny moments of happiness like blowing out birthday candles with your family and friends is important at times as critical as these. Holding on to the little things is what matters. So, what if you can’t have a grand celebration for your birthday. At least you have someone by your side to celebrate it with. Think of that and make the most of your time. Do you remember the last time you celebrated your birthday with your family? If not, then make the most of your time right now.

So, keeping the spirits high and not letting quarantine come in the way of celebrating your loved ones’ birthday, here are some cake recipes you can prepare at home.

Recipes

Easy and delicious recipes prepared with minimum ingredients are great for the birthday preparations. Why not indulge in some yummy delights to start the day on a sweet note.

Chocolate Cake

Oreo Cake

Dalgona Topping Cake

Semolina Cake

Vanilla Cake

Your loved one’s birthday doesn’t have to be a sad reminder of the difficult times. Try to make it a memorable day for your loved ones by surprising them. Find ways you can be happy while staying inside your houses with your family and friends. Stay happy and safe!

