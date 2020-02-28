THESE 10 Indian alternatives to international superfoods will save you from burning a hole in your pocket

Foods that are power packed with nutrients and labeled as superfoods can be quite hard on your pockets. Here are all the Indian alternatives that are as beneficial as their international counterparts. Take a look!

Food, which many consider is a way to their hearts, has now been brushed aside by ‘superfood’. Nutritionally speaking, there is no such thing as superfoods. It is just a term coined by people who are excellent at marketing food trends and sell certain products. The food industry has graciously bestowed this label on nutrient-rich foods with the capacity to have a positive impact on your health. Superfoods, which are outrageously Instagram-ed have become a global trend now.

While new food fads are added to the list every year, we Indians have it all sorted. Just peep into your backyard and take an earful of advice from your mothers and grandmothers. Basil seeds, moringa, jamun, amla, regional oils, buckwheat and much more these foods are grown on Indian soil and are pocket friendly. Here are 10 local alternatives to international superfoods that cost half the price and taste twice as nice. After all, food shouldn’t burn a giant hole in your pocket.

Indian basil seeds v/s South Mexican chia seeds

Basil and chia seeds share similar nutritional properties and hail from the mint family. There is a reason why Indian basil seeds are added to a summer drink like Falooda. They famously possess the property to cool down our systems. Indian basil seeds are an easy source of vitamins, iron, helps control sugar levels and fight seasonal flus. They also have a positive impact on your gut and relieve you of constipation and bloating. Use them exactly the way you would use chia seeds, except basil seeds need to be soaked and can’t be consumed as is.

Indian moringa v/s Japanese matcha powder

Everyone loves a good cup of matcha tea as it is a great source of carbohydrates. The Indian moringa has an impressive nutritional profile of its own. Moringa has over 10 times more fibre, 30 times more protein and 100 times more calcium that it’s Japanese counterpart. Indian moringa leaves an asparagus aftertaste while Japanese matcha is slightly sweeter.

Indian amaranth v/s Aztec quinoa

As gluten-free diet is the hottest trend of the town, quinoa has been officially crowned as the supergrain. India Amaranth, also known as Rajgira or Ramdana, which loosely translates to ‘the food of the gods’ is a superfood according to Ayurveda. Other than being pocket friendly, rajgira scores high on zinc, fibre, calcium and iron with comparison to its international counterpart.

Indian amla v/s Amazon acai berry

Applauded for its anti-ageing and weight loss properties, amla scores higher than its Amazonian cousin. Amla strengthens our immune system, has 20 times more vitamin C and twice the power of antioxidants as compared to the acai berry. The Indian staple, Chawanprash is an ideal example of the wonders of amla. It is known to improve mental functions, promote eye health and nourish our brains.

Local regional oils v/s Olive oil

Local regional oils like mustard oil, coconut oil and so on are just as beneficial as their Mediterranean counterpart, if not more. Olive oil which is put on a prime spot in urban kitchens burns a hole in our pockets as compared to oils which belong to the Indian soil. Take coconut oil for instance, it has antimicrobial properties which keeps infections away while virgin coconut oil turns bad cholesterol into good cholesterol. Mustard oil is power packed with minerals and peanut oil has abundant vitamin E and is free from cholesterol and trans fat.

Ashwagandha v/s Chinese ginseng

Chinese ginseng has been hailed for its properties to heal sexual dysfunction and is a hyped superfood all around the world. It’s Indian cousin, Ashwagandha can be found in ayurvedic rasayana for its properties to heal the body and strengthen it. Ashwagandha is by far a cheaper option as compared to Chinese ginseng and can be consumed for a longer period of time.

Buckwheat v/s Oats

Buckwheat, a complete source of protein, also contains all the eight amino acids. It helps improve your gut health and blood circulation in your system. A staple fasting food in Gujrat, buckwheat which is also known as kuttu is way richer in magnesium and potassium as compared to oats.

Beet greens v/s Kale

Since its arrival in urban India, kale has been crowned as the powerhouse of all greens. While vitamin A and K are higher in almost all greens, kale isn’t the healthiest leafy vegetable. Beetroot greens which we usually discard have a much higher nutritional value. Low in calories but high in vitamin E, they are jam-packed with potassium.

Shatavari v/s Maca roots

According to the ancient knowledge of Ayurveda, Shatavari or Indian Asparagus is one of the most rejuvenating herbs. Maca roots as well as Shatavari are hailed for their fertility enhancing properties. Furthermore research shows that the Indian herb also helps with PMS, heartburn, indigestion, UTI’s and mood swings.

Indian jamun v/s Chinese goji berry

Both berries are grown on Asian soil and are predominantly beneficial for diabetic patients. Goji berry is from China while jamun or Indian blackberry has its origins in India. The Indian jamun is an all rounder and much cheaper, it relieves tiredness, throat pain, controls blood sugar levels and helps build stronger immunity. It contains healthy amounts of calcium, potassium, iron and Vitamin C.

