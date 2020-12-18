THESE 5 foods are essential to keep your gut healthy

Gut contains 70 percent of the body’s immunity and is responsible for various bodily processes. Consume these foods regularly to maintain its health and keep diseases at bay.

The gut or the gastrointestinal tract is an essential part of the body. It contains microbes that help in the digestive processes. It breaks down the food we eat and is responsible for regulating the hormones and producing energy.

It controls various bodily processes from digestion to excretion. Therefore, keeping it healthy is essential. There are certain foods that are good for gut health and help in keeping the disease at bay. Check out some of these foods below.

Peas

The bacterias present in the gut, need fibre to function properly. Peas are rich in fibre and help in keeping the gut healthy and maintain the balance.

Garlic

Garlic is extremely beneficial for keeping the body disease-free and alleviating cough and cold. It also keeps the harmful bacteria present in the gastrointestinal tract in check and helps in regulating the amount of yeast in the gut.

Curd

Fermented foods like curd are very beneficial for stomach diseases and for maintaining the health of the gut.

Banana

Bananas are rich in fibre and boost metabolism. Consuming banana daily is highly recommended for treating stomach aches, as they alleviate the symptoms and improve digestion.

Ginger

Ginger helps in stimulating the digestive system and improves the health of the gut. It can be mixed in some warm water to consume it as tea.

Credits :Pixabay

