THESE 5 healthy vegetables are must haves during the winter

Are you a super foodie but worried about health? Get to know the top 5 vegetables that you can add to your diet plan in this winter.

Nothing can replace the health benefits which we get from vegetables. They are all high in nutrition and minerals. Regular consumption of vegetables keeps us healthy and protects us from chronic diseases. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, potassium and all other nutrients, which can control our blood pressure and sugar level while also lowering the risk of heart diseases. They also help in digestion and keep the liver in check.

Winter is all about experiencing different types of food preparations. So, here we have jotted down 5 best vegetables which are a must-have in the winter season.

Carrots

This healthy root vegetable which is harvested in the summer months reaches its peak sweetness in fall and winter. This vegetable is highly nutritious, while also being a great source of beta-carotene, which can be converted to vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is essential for eye health and is also important for the immune system.

Swiss Chard

It is very low in calories and high in nutrients with vitamin C, magnesium and manganese. In addition, the stems of Swiss chard are packed with beneficial plant pigments called betalains. Betalains are great to reduce inflammation in the body and decrease the oxidation of LDL cholesterol. It is one of the main causes of heart disease.

Parsnips

Parsnips are another kind of root vegetable, which looks similar to carrots. They are an excellent source of vitamins B and E, potassium, magnesium and manganese. It is also helpful for digestion for having high fibre content.

Collard Greens

It is one of the most cold-hardy plants belonging to the Brassica family of vegetables. It has a high amount of calcium, which is essential for bone health, muscle contraction and nerve transmission. Collard greens are also packed with vitamin K, which plays a key role in bone health. They are also a good source of vitamins B, C, iron, magnesium and manganese.

Rutabagas

Rutabagas have a high content of vitamin C and potassium. Potassium is crucial for heart function and muscle contraction. It also plays a key role in controlling blood pressure. It is also a great source of B vitamins, magnesium, phosphorus and manganese.

Credits :Healthline

