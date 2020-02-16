THESE 6 heritage rich places are a must visit if you're in Mumbai

Mumbai has some of the most iconic and stunning buildings and structures but it's also home to some amazing heritage building and historically significant properties.

When people think about travelling to Mumbai, they always think about partying. Mumbai is known to be one of the best party destinations in India because of it's awesome nightlife but there's a lot more to Mumbai than just partying. Most people are unaware of the fact that Mumbai is home to a number of heritage properties. It is home to many culturally and historically significant places and has some of the oldest and most beautiful heritage buildings.

It may come as a surprise but it is true. Mumbai has a significant history and has a number of historical places that are a must-visit kind of place. So, if you live in Mumbai or if you're travelling to Mumbai, remember that there are a lot of places to explore other than all the clubs and bars and bar hopping is not the only thing that you should be doing in Mumbai. And if you want to explore the heritage building and monuments in Mumbai that are of major significance then here are a few places you should head to.

1. Gateway of India

With a beautiful view of the Arabian sea on one side and the Taj Mahal Palace hotel on the other, this place has a huge historical significance. This Mumbai Port was made back in 1924 and is a huge tourist attraction.

2. Haji Ali Dargah

This mosque is in the middle of the sea with a narrow strip to walk up to it. It was built in 1431 and is the shrine of Haji Ali who was a Muslim trader who later gave up everything to turn into a Sufi.

3. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Formerly called the Victoria Terminus is a station with traditional Victorian-style architecture. This place is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is a historic landmark and was constructed back in the pre-independence period during the British Raj.

4. Asiatic Library

This library has around 15,000 rare books that you probably won't find anywhere else. It was established by Sir James Mackintosh back in 1804 and is one of the most beautiful buildings that contains the biggest treasure of knowledge.

5. Rajabai Clock Tower

This clock tower is in the University of Mumbai, Fort campus. It was constructed back in 1878 and designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott. It has a Venetian and gothic architecture and is one of the most magical places to explore in Mumbai.

6. Bandra Fort

Also known as Castella de Aguada, this fort is located near the Taj Land's End hotel. It has a beautiful view of the Bandra Worli Sea Link. It was built by the Portuguese people back in 1640.

Read More