THESE 8 jaggery dishes will keep you warm and satisfied this winter

Love jaggery? These dishes filled with jaggery are all you need to indulge yourself this winter.

Winter cannot be imagined without mouth-watering foods. But, after some time, it is difficult to get innovative ideas for food to enjoy during winter. This excitement doubles up if the new ideas of dishes contain the very healthy ingredient - jaggery. Most of us are blindly in love with jaggery and cannot think about skipping it in winter. Adding to it, jaggery has several beneficial factors for health aswell. so, here we have some of the best recipes that will help you stay healthy this winter.

Til ladoo

Til Ladoo, a popular recipe of Chef Surjan Singh, is made with roasted sesame seeds, jaggery and flavoured with saffron. It is usually prepared during festivals including Lohri.

Gur ki roti

It is whole wheat flour soaked in the milk-gur mixture to make sweet rotis and smeared with ghee. This recipe is of Chef Niru Gupta. It is popular as a winter treat.

Gur ka halwa

Indian dessert recipe of Chef Marut Sikka is made with semolina, jaggery and loads of nuts. This halwa will relieve your pain during cold and cough.

Khatti meethi phaliyan

Stir-fried beans tossed with some tamarind, jaggery and a spicy coconut mixture prepare together this dish. It's easy to make and full of Gujarati flavours. This preparation of tangy taste is of Chef Aditya Bal.

Gulgule

It's a thick batter made out of atta, saunf, gur and ghee and then deep-fried. Gulgule, a recipe of Chef Niru Gupta, is easy and quick to make.

Gur aur atte ka halwa

Wheat flour, semolina and jaggery are mixed to make the halwa. This recipe, by Meraj Ul Haque, is perfect for the winter season.

Peanut chikki

This snack recipe of Chef Kishore D Reddy is made with peanuts and jaggery. This snack is perfect to keep yourself warm in winter.

Patishapta

This popular Bengali dessert has been given by Chef Lalita Chakraborty. It is thin crepes made with refined flour, rice flour and semolina and stuffed with tasty coconut and jaggery filling.

Credits :NDTV Food

