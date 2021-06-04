THESE are the 3 delicious chutneys that you should try with your next meal

A good accompaniment is what makes a good meal a great one! So check out the recipes of 3 such lip-smacking chutneys that you can make at home.

Good food is something that we all live for! The moment you eat your favourite food, you instantly forget all your troubles and worries. Be it biryani, noodles, pasta, or pulao, all of us have that one favourite dish that can cheer us up at any given hour of the day. But good food tastes even better when it is served with the right kind of accompaniment.

Accompaniments can include many dishes like raita, salad, steamed rice, or a spicy and tangy chutney. When it comes to chutneys, there are many varieties like tomato chutney, coriander chutney, and coconut chutney that go well with different kinds of dishes. So we have for you the recipe for these 3 scrumptious chutneys to have with your favourite food!

Coriander chutney

To make spicy coriander chutney, all you have to do is grind 1 cup of chopped coriander leaves, 4 green chillies, 3-4 cloves of garlic, 1 tsp lemon juice, some salt and 2 tbsp of water. Grind these ingredients till you achieve the desired consistency of the chutney. Store in a container and refrigerate.

Coconut chutney

Add ½ cup of grated coconut, 2 tbsp roasted chana dal, salt, ½ inch ginger, and 2 tbsp of water. tightly packed fresh grated coconut or ½ cup desiccated coconut in the grinder and grind till you achieve a smooth consistency. For the tempering, heat some oil in a pan and add ½ tsp mustard seeds, ½ tsp urad dal, a pinch of asafoetida, a handful of curry leaves, and 2 dry red chillies. Saute on high heat and add to the prepared chutney. Serve.

Tomato chutney

Grind 2 tomatoes, 1 cup of peanuts, 2 dry red chillies, and 2 cloves of garlic along with ½ tsp oil and some salt. For the tempering, heat 1 tsp oil in a pan and add 2 tsp of mustard seeds, 1 tbsp urad dal, and 4-5 curry leaves. Once it starts to splutter, pour it over the chutney and serve.

