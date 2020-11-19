  1. Home
THESE are the 5 BEST places to travel to for a break

Sometimes a mini-vacation is all you need to break the monotony of your daily routine and to just relax and do nothing. So here are 5 places you can visit for a laidback vacation.
November 19, 2020
Getting up early in the morning every day and going for work or working from home, can be quite dull and painstakingly boring. Anyone can easily get sick of following the same monotonous routine every day and be in a desperate need of a break. At such times, taking some days off is what you need. A mini-vacation can re-energise you and rejuvenate you.

While choosing a place for your mini-vacation, keep in mind the kind of vacation you want. Whether it is a relaxing, laidback one or a one wherein you get to explore new towns and party. Here are 5 places to visit when you sick of the same old routine and want to break the monotony.

Gokarna, Karnataka

This town is full of beaches and palm trees. It is a quiet, less-visited place with a laidback vibe. This is the ultimate destination to just relax and do nothing.

Puducherry

With French-inspired cafes, shops and architecture, this town is a haven for tourists. It has an old-world charm to it and is an ideal place for quiet strolls. 

Mount Abu

A hill station in Rajasthan, Mount Abu has a lot of things to explore that one cannot experience living in a metro. Places like Nakki Lake and Sunset point can be visited to soak in the relaxed atmosphere of Mount Abu.

Kutch, Gujarat

The land of the famous white desert, in Kutch you can enjoy the experience of living in tents and ride on camel pulled bullock-carts and explore the quaint city. 

Kannur, Kerala

Kannur is a quiet town in northern Kerala. It is known for its beaches and rich heritage. You can stay in a quaint beach house here and enjoy a late-night stroll on the beach.

Also Read: Top 5 workcation destinations in India with a laid-back vibe

Credits :Pexels

