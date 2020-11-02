THESE are the 5 differences between a vegan diet and a plant based diet

If you are someone who likes to be labelled as a vegan or a plant based diet consumer, there are a few differences you should know before switching between these two diets. Follow this simple guide to learn the key differences between a vegan diet and a plant based diet.

Are you planning to turn vegan? With plenty of people across the world choosing to turn to veganism and stick to the greens to reduce the impact of climate change or for various other reasons, there’s a surge of vegan diet foods. However, very few people are aware of what all is included in the diet and how to consume it.

Before switching to a plant based diet or a vegan diet, we are here to tell you about the key differences between the two terms and talk about their impact.

What is a vegan diet?

Being vegan refers to choosing the animal-free lifestyle wherein you avoid any meat consumption in order to support animal cruelty. While it may differ from person to person, mostly the reason behind turning vegan is to reduce the harsh impact on animals through your personal choices. This means there are no animal products in a vegan diet. People who call themselves as vegans avoid dairy products, seafood, meat, eggs and more.

Foods excluded in a vegan diet

Meat, seafood, dairy products, and eggs are excluded in a vegan diet.

Foods included in a vegan diet

Oils, highly processed foods, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes.

What is a plant based diet?

People who follow a plant based diet strictly eat a diet that focuses more on plant foods. It comprises of wholesome plant foods that are mostly organically grown or minimally processed. However, they might include certain animal foods like eggs and honey, unlike vegans.

Plant based diets have recently gained popularity after many people wanting to reduce the consumption of animals in their diet or junk food. Plant based diet is a more flexible approach towards turning environmental friendly or reducing their carbon impact on the planet as they don’t completely cut off from certain animal products in their diet. Mostly, for someone consuming a plant based, their personal overall health is the biggest motivator. Being a vegan is a committed lifestyle decision whereas, following a plant based diet is more of an individualistic approach for your own personal gain.

Foods included in a plant based diet

Whole grains, fruits and green vegetables. They might include certain animal products like eggs and dairy products.

Foods excluded in a plant based diet

Meat and poultry and seafood.

