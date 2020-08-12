THESE are the 5 enthralling beaches in Lebanon one must visit after the lockdown

If you are thinking to go on a long vacation post lockdown to get yourself rejuvenated, then you might want to consider Lebanon. The country offers numerous beaches that are popular for their crystal-clear water, serene ambience and different watersports.

Lebanon, also known as The Republic of Lebanon, is a country located in Middle East. It is bordered by Syria, Israel and Cyprus. This country offers a great blend of rich history and ethnic diversity. And the Mediterranean Sea takes its beauty to another level. For vacation also, this would be a wonderful choice, especially if you are a beach lover.

Lebanon is encompassed by several beaches along with many watersports. If you are planning to go for a refreshing vacation after this coronavirus lockdown, then these beaches in Lebanon will be great to explore. Check out the names right below.

Popular beaches in Lebanon for a rejuvenating vacation:

White beach

White Beach, located in Batroun is one of the most popular and beautiful beaches in Lebanon. With its white rocky coast, the beach offers a calm and serene ambience with blue waters.

Benny beach

Popular for its shimmery sandy coast and crystal-clear water, Benny beach is a great place to enjoy some time with friends and family. It’s located on the Northern coast of Lebanon that offers some exciting watersports as well.

Rabbits Island

This less-crowded beach is perfect to isolate and rejuvenate yourself. You have to take a short ferry ride to reach this beach location. Don’t forget to pack some snacks and beverages while going to visit Rabbits Island.

Lazy B beach

Located on the Southern coast of Jiyeh, Lazy B beach is a perfect combination of serenity and adventure. It’s an ideal place for swimming and sunbathing where you can experience tropical cocktails to feel refreshed.

Florida beach

Florida beach in Lebanon is encompassed by mountains and this place is perfect for jet skiing. There are numerous beach resorts around this place that offer some lip-smacking dishes. This is another great location to experience the beautiful Mediterranean Sea.

