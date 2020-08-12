THESE are the 5 mouth-watering Janmashtami prasads that you can make at home

One the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, we bring you 5 delectable prasads that you can make easily at home.

Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated festivals of the Indian subcontinent that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated with immense energy and enthusiasm.

Janmashtami has a big association with food. As Lord Krishna loved eating, numerous scrumptious prasads are prepared on this pious day. We bring you 5 delectable prasads that you can make easily at home.



1. Dhaniya Panjiri

One of the most important prasads, Dhaniya Panjiri is super easy to make. This scrumptious prasad is made with coriander seed powder, powdered sugar, ghee, chopped almonds, raisins, cashew nuts and mishri. This is an apt food item for the devotees who observe fast on this day.



2. Peda

One of the most significant Bhogs that is prepared on this auspicious day is Peda. This mouth-melting prasad is prepared by simmering milk for a few hours to prepare Khoya. Then add sugar, saffron and cardamom to add sweet aroma to it.



3. Makhan Mishri

We all know much little Krishna loved white butter or makhan. Therefore, on this pious occasion, a bhog of Makhan Mishri is made to offer the god. To make this lip-smacking delicacy, milk cream is mixed with mishri that adds a sweet taste to the prasad. The prasad is topped with holy basil leaf to complete it.



4. Kheer

One of the most widespread desserts that is made on many festivals across the length and breadth of the country. Made with rice and condensed milk, Kheer is quite easy-to-prepare. Garnish it with grated almonds and pistachios and this yummy prasad is ready.



5. Makhana Paag

Makhana Paag is a traditional prasad that is prepared on this auspicious occasion. This delectable prasad is prepared with lotus seeds, ghee, milk and powdered sugar. This palatable prasad is a part of ‘Chappan Bhog Thali’ which consists of 56 food items that are offered to Lord Krishna on this day.

Share your comment ×