THESE are the 5 Quick to cook dishes you should indulge in when you don’t want to cook

We all have days when we have been super busy at work, are damn hungry but are in no mood to cook. For days like these, check out these 5 dishes that require very little effort and even lesser time.

There are days when you come back after a long day of work and are not really in the mood to cook, understandably so. On such days, no one would like to spend hours cooking a full course meal. When you are too tired and lazy to cook, you just want a dish to magically appear in front of you.

Cooking a wholesome meal can be a big headache on such days. You need dishes that can be made easily without much fuss. Here is a list of 5 dishes that can be prepared in a jiffy with minimum effort. You can make them when you just want to have a laidback, relaxed day or when you are just super tired.

Pasta

Pasta is the quintessential comfort food. Just boil a handful of pasta and put whatever veggies you have in your fridge along with some chilli and tomato sauce.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

This literally requires no cooking. Take two slices of bread and put some cheese in between. Grill it till the cheese starts to melt.

Mini Pizzas

Take a slice of bread and put some chopped capsicum, tomato ketchup, salt, pepper and some olive oil on it. Add some grated cheese on top and microwave it for 3-5 minutes.

Instant Noodles

This one’s probably the easiest. Boil the instant noodles and toss some chopped veggies along with some salt, chilli sauce and soy sauce in a pan, add the noodles in it and mix well.

Fried Rice

Roughly chop beans and carrot and add them in a wok. Add salt, pepper and some soy sauce in it. Use the leftover rice in the fridge and add that in the wok. Stir well and serve.

Also Read: 5 Beverages to beat the pandemic and winter blues

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×