THESE are the 5 unique food experiences that you will ONLY get in India

Traditional Indian gastronomy is a melting pot of culture, values and traditions. Here are the top 5 food experiences in India that one should definitely try.

From culture to languages and traditions, India is a beautiful blend of unity and diversity. India has something new to offer at every step and holds promises of a new day, every day.

Indian cuisines are an amalgamation of taste and zests and is meticulously prepared with diverse methods, components and spices which gives each dish its dissimilar aroma. Each food experience in India is exquisite, but we bring to you the top 5 food experiences in India that one should definitely try.

1. Langar at the Golden Temple, Amritsar

Langar is the community kitchen in a Gurdwara where a free vegetarian meal is served to all the visitors without distinction of religion, caste, gender, economic status or ethnicity. For the ultimate langar experience, visit Golden Temple in Amritsar to taste the scrumptious food.

2. Sheroes Hangout, Agra and Lucknow

Sheroes Hangout is a cafe run by acid attack survivors. One of the major objectives of this cafe is to increase awareness of acid attacks and empower acid attack survivors. This cafe only serves vegetarian North Indian and Continental dishes and the customers can pay with whatever they like as there’s no fixed bill.

3. Chokhi Dhani, Jaipur

Want to experience the unprecedented glimpse into the lavish era of maharajas, kings and nizams? Rajasthan flaunts its royalty through its stunning palaces and ultimate food experience. Chokhi Dhani, a mock village right outside the bustling city of Jaipur, showcases both the royal and the traditional village life. Enjoy live folk dances, traditional games and indulge in the best of Rajasthani food.

4. Wine & Dine By The Lake, Udaipur

Imagine this- a specially crafted meal for two, served by a personal butler, under the stars and beside cascading water bodies of Lake Pichola with a unique setting to inspire a special occasion. Sit back and relax by the sunset with some Rajasthani touch.

5. Chowpatty Treats, Mumbai

Although Bhel Puri can be found almost anywhere in India, the experience of having it at Chowpatty be it at Girgaon or Juhu beach is just beyond words. With the hustle bustle around the beach, it’s always amazing to enjoy a plate of mouth-watering spicy bhel puri made with tangy tamarind chutney, crunchy peanuts, chopped tomatoes and onions mixed together and topped with a squeeze of lime and local farsan.

Credits :Getty Images

