THESE are the 5 ways you’re running your nonstick pans while cooking

Nonstick pans make the whole cooking process easy and quick. So, keep it safe without damaging its quality. Stop repeating these mistakes while using your nonstick pans.

We love to cook in our non-stick pan as it makes the preparation process easier. It also requires less oil for cooking which is healthy as well. One of the prime reasons to cook in a non-stick pan is there's a less chance of the food burning.

But do you know that you are ruining the pan in many ways without even realising it. If you don’t rectify it, then your other non-stick pans will also be damaged in the same way. So, read the given below points and stop making the same mistakes while cooking in the non-stick pans.

5 ways you are damaging your non-stick pan:

1.When you use cooking sprays in your non-stick pan, it makes a layer on it, which is hard to remove. So, avoid cooking spray and use normal butter or oil to coat the pan.

2.If you are heating the pan before putting oil in it, then stop doing it right now. Heating your pan without anything releases harmful toxins. So, put oil or butter beforehand.

3.Generally, non-stick pans are dishwasher safe, but the hot water damage its coating. So, instead, wash them with hands. You can also use baking soda to scrub away the residue.

4.Never expose your non-stick pans to extremely hot temperatures. The heat will damage the coating and there will be harmful toxins.

5.Using stainless steel spatulas to cook in the non-stick pans also damages them. Hence, stick to silicone or wooden utensils.

