THESE are the 6 movies to watch to wake up the wanderlust in you

Does those three hours spent in a dark theatre open your window to fantasies? If yes, then watch THESE 6 movies to wake up the wave of wanderlust in you.

Don’t we all love travelling, meeting different people and coming across different cultures? Of course we do! Travelling is a relaxing exercise which heals us from within. The adventures we bring back of the unexplored world is worth remembering.

The art of movies is a getaway from the hard realities of life. They help us explore window of life and especially when these movies have stunning, picturesque locations, you just want to load backpack on your shoulder and travel the world. Here's a list of Bollywood movies that will make you want to travel around the whole world.

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

With the beautiful shooting locations, this movie has made Spain a famous travel destination for Indians. From the epic road travel to the underwater diving, Tomatina festival and the skydiving, everything made us want to travel with our bestfriends and have a ball.

2. Queen (2013)

This film takes the protagonist to Paris and Amsterdam after her fiancé runs off a day before marriage, and so she decides to take their honeymoon trip alone. She discovers her own identity and proves that you don't necessarily need a partner to enjoy your life.



3. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Needless to say, this film has set travel goals for the entire whole generation. This movie started with the idea of friends going a road trip together and chilling on Goa beaches. Goa became the national holiday spot for the young generation and still remains so because of this movie.



4. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Now this movie defines travel goals. The epic love saga begins when Raj and Simran meet on a Eurail and fall in love throughout the journey. The movie captures the serene and beautiful landscapes of Europe and the iconic mustard fields of Punjab.



5. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

A movie mostly shot on a cruise ship that travelled through Turkey, Spain and Tunisia. The movie had gorgeous oceans and stunning locations in Turkey that made us want to sail far away in the sea.



6. Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

The protagonists plan to take a road trip from New York to Las Vegas which is absolutely dreamy and makes us want to travel to the US.

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×