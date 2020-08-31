THESE are the 7 myths about cooking you should stop following immediately

Like many food myths, there are several cooking myths also that we have been following for years. Now, it’s time to stop repeating those mistake as we have debunked the myths.

When you are about to cook for the first time, you might get guided with several dos and don’ts. Well, some of them are true, but there are several myths associated with cooking. You must have heard many food myths. Similarly, different cooking myths are there to misguide us.

These myths often make us confused while cooking and as a result, the preparation is not up to the mark. So, to avoid all these mistakes, we need to debunk the myths associated with cooking.

Myths about cooking:

1.You must have heard that microwaving your foods actually damages its nutrients. That’s a myth. Microwave exposes the foods to less intense heat which is similar to boiling. And it actually limits the nutrients' loss of food. For example, broccoli steamed in microwave contains more glucosinolates.

2.Some people say that lobsters scream when you put them into boiling water. That’s not true. It’s the sound of air that’s escaping from under their shells.

3.When your chicken is not pink anymore, that means it’s fully cooked. It’s another myth. You need to give ample time and the right temperature to get it cooked because poultry is the common source of food-related illness. You can also opt for a meat thermometer instead of just checking its colour.

4.Another myth is that you shouldn’t wash your cast iron pan. That’s not entirely true. Normal soap can damage the seasoning of the pan. But you can still clean it with water and a sponge, but don’t forget to dry it thoroughly to prevent rust.

5.You should rinse your pasta with cool water after boiling them. Doing this will not only cool down the pasta, but will also remove the starch that make the sauce stick to it.

6.People often use old baking powder and soda that has been kept for several months in their pantry. This should be stopped as you will never get that fresh quality of it. Replace your baking soda and powder every 6 to 12 months.

7.Some people claim that older eggs are the best for boiling. Rather, older eggs tend to have less volume than the fresh ones.

