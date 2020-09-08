THESE are the acidic foods to avoid that cause acid reflux and heartburn

Acidic foods have a pH level of 4.6 or lower than that. Overconsumption of these foods causes stomach irritation, acid reflux and heartburn. So, we should have them in moderation and eat more alkaline fruits.

Foods with a pH level of 4.6 or lower are considered to be acidic. They cause acidity in our body and hence need to be consumed on moderation. 0 pH indicates a high acidity level; 7 pH is neutral; pH 14 is the most basic or alkaline. Different parts of the body have a different level for pH. For example, our ideal blood pH is 7.34 to 7.45, which is slightly alkaline. The pH level of stomach is 3.5 which helps food to break down properly.

So, to prevent our body from getting acidic and keep the pH balance maintained, we should avoid certain foods or have them in moderation which are acidic. Different types of foods have different pH level. Read below to know more.

Acidic foods to avoid:

Spicy foods and sauces

Its pH level is 2.8 and it causes irritation on the lining of the esophagus. High consumption of spicy food leads to heartburn and causes stomach issues.

Caffeinated beverage

Caffeinated beverages like tea, coffee, energy drinks are also acidic and they cause acid reflux and heartburn. Coffee has 4 pH level and black tea has 4.9 to 5.5. Green tea comes with the pH level 7 to10.

Citrus fruits and juices

Orange, grapefruit, etc. cause irritation in stomach and discomfort. Lemon has a pH level of 2.2 to 2.4, grapefruit has 3.0 to 3.7 and orange has 3.0 to 4.0.

Mint

Some people think that mint is good for our digestion process, but overconsumption of it can cause acid reflux and heartburn. So, avoid having peppermint tea every day. The pH level of peppermint tea is 6 to 7.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes, tomato juice and puree are all highly acidic and they should not be consumed on a daily basis as they cause heartburn. But you can have sour candies as an antidote for heartburn caused by tomatoes.

More to acidic foods to avoid

These are some other acidic foods to avoid:

Sugar, salt, soy sauce, mayonnaise, vinegar, corn, rice, wheat, garlic, onion, carbonated drinks, high-fat foods, fried foods, alcohol, fish, processed foods, processed meats, grains, etc.

Alkaline foods

To decrease the acidic level of your body, you need to have more alkaline foods like tofu, soybeans, veggies, bananas, oatmeal, grilled chicken, egg whites, etc.

