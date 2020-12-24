These are the AMAZING health benefits of Urad Dal

Urad dal is found in every Indian household and is also used in Ayurvedic medicines due to its various health benefits and high nutritional value.

Urad dal or Split black gram is one of the most widely used lentils in India. It is quick to cook and is used in a variety of dishes like dosa, idli, vada, etc. It is highly beneficial for health as it is a rich source of many nutrients like iron, proteins, potassium, magnesium, Vitamin B, etc.

It is also beneficial for pregnant women due to its nutrition value. Urad dal has many health benefits like improved digestion, well-maintained blood sugar levels, boosted energy and many more. Here is a list of the various health benefits that Split black gram has to offer.

Bone health

Split black gram is said to improve bone health and prevent bone diseases such as osteoporosis. It being rich in potassium, calcium, phosphorus, etc. helps in maintaining bone health and improving bone density.

Diabetes

It is rich in dietary fibre and helps in maintaining sugar and glucose levels. It is recommended for a person suffering from diabetes to consume urad daily regularly, to help prevent a rise in blood sugar levels.

Cardiovascular health

Urad dal is a rich source of potassium which improves blood circulation. Potassium aids in lowering the tension in blood vessels and arteries thereby, protecting the arterial walls.

Digestion

Soluble fibre helps in absorbing nutrients from the food while insoluble fibre adds bulk to the stool. Urad dal is a rich source of soluble and insoluble fibre and therefore helps in improving the digestion.

Reduces inflammation

A paste of black gram is often applied on muscles and joints to reduce pain and inflammation in the body. It is rich in antioxidants which help in reducing inflammation and pain.

Credits :Getty Images

