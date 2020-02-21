THESE are the best places to visit while on a vacation in Kerala

Check out the most popular places to visit in Kerala to make your holiday a memorable one.

Kerala is located on the southwestern Malabar coast of India. It is the 23rd largest state of the country bordered by Karnataka to the north and northeast, Tamil Nadu to the east and Lakshadweep to the west. With 14 districts and Thiruvananthapuram as its capital, Kerala is one of the most popular tourist destinations of India. Some of its famous tourist spots are Kavvayi Backwaters, Munroe Island, Idukki, Kizhunna Beach, Kuttanad, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Poovar, Ponmudi, Guruvayur, Marari and others. Check out some other popular tourist places of Kerala right below.



Alleppey- Backwaters

Alleppey is the most popular place to visit in Kerala. Touring this place consists of backwater trips, houseboat stays, serene and astounding views, paddy fields, fishing villages, lakes filled with lilies etc. Alappuzha Beach, Krishnapuram Palace, Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Marari Beach, Revi Karunakaran Museum, Marari Beach, Punnamada Lake are some of the popular places of Alleppey.

Munnar

Munnar is another popular tourist destination of Kerala for a trip of 2 days. The hill station Munnar is packed with 80,000 miles of tea plantation, fields of vegetation, valleys etc. It is also considered as the best place of Kerala for honeymoon. Main attractions of this place are TATA Tea Museum, Meesapulimala, Blossom Park, Pothamedu ViewPoint, Life of Pi Church, Attukal Waterfalls, Cheeyappara Waterfalls, etc.



Kumarakom

This tiny hamlet near Vembanad Lake offers extraordinary scenic views, rich flora and fauna and soothing weather. Backwaters, Kerala cuisine and culture are the prime things to experience in this region. Popular tourist attractions of Kumarakom are Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Kumarakom Backwaters, Aruvikkuzhi waterfall, Juma Masjid, Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple, Vembanad Lake, Bay Island Driftwood Museum, Kumarakom beach.



Wayanad

Wayanad means the representations of cultures, traditions, tribal lifestyle, exotic waterfalls, etc. Thusharagiri Waterfalls, Thirunelli Temple, Banasura Hill, Lakkidi View Point, Puliyarmala Jain Temple, Papanasini River and Padinjarathara Dam are the prime tourist attractions of this place.

Thekkady

Thick forest and rich wildlife are an important part of Thekkady. The most popular trekking path of India (from Moozhiyar to Thekkady Gavi) is located here. Periyar Lake, Elephant Junction, Kumily, Ramakkalmedu, Mullaperiyar Dam, Periyar Tiger Trail, Mudra Cultural Centre, Vandiperiyar, Chellarkovil, boating and wildlife observation are the prime attractions of this place.

Kovalam Beach

Kovalam Beach is predominantly popular for New Year celebrations, relaxing massages, Ayurvedic Treatment, sunbath fests, water sports, etc. People from all around the world come to visit this place. Lighthouse Beach, Hawah Beach, Samudra Beach, Thiruvallam Parasurama Temple, Halcyon Castle, Akkulam Lake, Vizhinjam Fishing Harbor, Vellayani Lake, Karamana River, Rock Cut Caves are some of the popular tourist places of Kovalam.



Vagamon

Tea plantations, valleys, Vagamon Hills are the prime features to experience in Vagamon. Thangal Hill, Murugan Hill, Vagamon Pine Forest, Barren Hills, The Pattumala Church, Vagamon Lake, Vagamon Falls and Maramala Waterfalls together make Vagamon a famous tourist spot.

