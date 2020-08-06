  1. Home
THESE are the destinations where your favourite Bollywood couples were chilling in 2019

Here are the vacation destinations abroad where your favourite B-Town couples were chilling at in 2019.
31021 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 08:14 pm
Bollywood celebs have always influenced fans with a shimmery, lavish and extravagant holiday pictures clicked in their favourite exotic destination in the world. Be it the tall New York buildings or highest peak of snow-capped Jungfraujoch, the die-hard Hindi cinema buffs are always aware of where their favourite actors are going for a vacation. 

Since the fans are always keen to know about it, we have curated a list of the best celebrity holiday destinations where your favourite stars went to take a break since 2019. Have a look. 

1. Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli in Australia 

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma were spotted on their vacation in Australia in a public transport without any bodyguards. Anushka posted a picture on her Instagram handle with the caption- Love is beyond and above everything. The only thing that's real. It's all encompassing and beyond the reach of the mind. Happy Valentine's day to all. 

2. Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu in Australia 

Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were also seen taking a walk in Sydney, Australia. Kunal Kemmu posted a picture of the couple with the caption- Walks & Talks. 

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan in Switzerland 

It’s a no hidden fact that Bebo and Saif love Switzerland to bits. Be it a stay in the spectacular Gstaad palace or a ski trip amid the gorgeous Swiss Alps, we all can learn holidaying at luxe destinations from this power-packed couple. 

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan in Dubai 

This elegant couple chose a location at Sanctuary Falls in Dubai for a fun family holiday. Heavily endorsed by Shah Rukh Khan, who is the brand ambassador for Dubai Tourism, this place offers countless possibilities for all travellers to experience the same luxury as celebrities. Junior Bachchan posted a happy family picture on his Instagram handle. 

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas in Caribbean Islands 

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas and American singer-actor Nick Jonas spent their honeymoon in Caribbean islands followed by a trip to Switzerland with their entire family. Nick Jonas posted a picture on Instagram with the cutest caption- Mr. & Mrs. Jonas.

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

