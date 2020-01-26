THESE delicious desi breakfast items are a must have

There's nothing better than a desi filling breakfast loaded with Indian masalas. It keeps you full and happy throughout the day and we just can't help but have some tasty Indian food to pamper our tastebuds every morning.

Having a good and heavy breakfast is essential if you want to have a happy and healthy day. The first meal of the day is very important because that's what keeps us energetic throughout the day. It's the fuel that our body needs to produce energy and keep us going throughout the day. It's important to keep your breakfast healthy but most of us love a good Indian breakfast, after all, there's nothing better than a plate full of delicious desi food items. Indian foods are full of flavour and spices and because we're so used to this taste we just can't help but love it. Our meal isn't complete if we don't have a plate full of desi masalas. And the best part about having a desi breakfast is that we have a large variety of food items and cuisines to pick from. So instead of you've been wondering what to eat for breakfast, you can explore all the different desi breakfasts that are a total must-have. Here are some Indian breakfasts you can pick from.

1. Pav Bhaji

This delicious street food is perfect for a yummy breakfast. Some aloo and vegetable bhaji with loads of butter and buttery pav. This Maharashtrian street food makes for a great meal full of masalas and flavour.

2. Dhokla

Dhokla is a Gujarati steamed cake with spices and it happens to be very soft and spongy. It's made with rice and peas batter and is rich in proteins and other nutrients as well. It is served with green chutney and makes for great snack or breakfast and it doesn't seem much heavy either.

3. Aloo Paratha

There's nothing better than a thick paratha with an aloo masala filling and a dollop of white butter on top. You can have this delicious breakfast with dahi and chutney or some dal makhani.

4. Idli Vada

This South Indian recipe makes for a great breakfast. Idli is a cake made of rice batter and vada is made with a mix of dal batter and rice batter. It is served with coconut chutney and sambar.

5. Misal Pav

This traditional Maharashtrian food is a delicious curry full of masalas with sprouts and beans along with farsan and chopped onions and is served with a pav. The best way to eat is to dip the pav in the curry and have. This dish is usually a spicy dish.

6. Chole Puri

There's nothing better than have chole or chana masala along with delicious puri which is like a chapati made from wheat flour and is deep-fried. This dish may be oily but it's just too delicious to pass off.

